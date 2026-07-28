Politics

Vietnam, Australia step up cooperation in strategic sectors

Tuan said Australia is one of Vietnam's important development partners, noting that cooperation between the two countries has consistently focused on practical outcomes and aligned with Vietnam's development priorities. He expressed his appreciation for Australia's continued support and voiced his confidence that the bilateral ties would become increasingly substantive and effective.

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the meeting with Australian Minister for International Development Anne Aly. (Photo: Courtesy of the Finance Ministry)
Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the meeting with Australian Minister for International Development Anne Aly. (Photo: Courtesy of the Finance Ministry)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Australia have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in investment, trade, green and digital transformation, climate change adaptation and sustainable water resource management as the two countries work to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The agreement was reached at a meeting in Hanoi on July 28 between Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Australian Minister for International Development Anne Aly.

Tuan said Australia is one of Vietnam's important development partners, noting that cooperation between the two countries has consistently focused on practical outcomes and aligned with Vietnam's development priorities. He expressed his appreciation for Australia's continued support and voiced his confidence that the bilateral ties would become increasingly substantive and effective.​

Reviewing economic relations, the Vietnamese minister said two-way trade has maintained strong growth momentum. Bilateral trade reached 8.2 billion USD in the first half of 2026, up 21.9% from the same period last year.​

However, he noted that investment cooperation has yet to match the potential of the relationship and called on Australia to encourage more businesses to invest in Vietnam, particularly in mining, mineral processing, clean energy, high-tech agriculture, innovation and digital transformation.​

Developing SMEs was another key topic of discussion. Tuan said Vietnam is home to around one million enterprises, about 98% of which are SMEs, making them a vital contributor to economic growth and job creation.​

He proposed Australia share its experience in developing policies and institutions to support SMEs, particularly in innovation, digital transformation, productivity improvement and sustainable development. The two sides also agreed on the importance of strengthening business-to-business links to help Vietnamese SMEs participate more deeply in supply chains in renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, mining, food processing and the circular economy.​

On sustainable development, Tuan highlighted Vietnam's vulnerability to climate change and sea level rise, especially in the south-central region and the Mekong Delta.​

He expressed Vietnam's hope that Australia would expand technical assistance in developing and transferring salt-tolerant crop and livestock varieties, promoting advanced farming technologies and supporting the transition to climate-resilient production models and livelihoods.​

The minister also underscored the strategic importance of water resource management, noting that more than 60% of Vietnam's water resources originate outside its borders. He called for closer cooperation with Australia in sharing expertise, technology and modern water management models.​

For her part, Aly reaffirmed that Australia considers Vietnam a trusted and important strategic partner in the region.​

She praised the achievements made over more than five decades of diplomatic relations and said strong links among people, businesses and organisations form the foundation for expanding cooperation in trade, investment and development.​

The minister also expressed Australia's interest in broadening collaboration with Vietnam in digital economy, energy transition, critical minerals, education, innovation and SME development, while strengthening joint efforts to address global challenges, particularly energy security and climate change.​

She said Australia's development cooperation programmes would continue to be designed based on Vietnam's needs and priorities, helping promote sustainable growth and strengthen the resilience of the Vietnamese economy.

For his part, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird said Australia has strengths in mining, rare earths and energy transition, and is keen to expand specialised exchanges to share technology, expertise and experience with Vietnam.​

The two sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges and tasked relevant agencies with implementing the agreed cooperation priorities. They also pledged to coordinate closely in preparing for the upcoming visit to Australia by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, expressing confidence that the trip would inject fresh momentum into the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Australia #investment #trade #green and digital transformation #climate change adaptation #NQ 59 -BT
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (L) and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in their meeting in Manila on July 22. (Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Australia agree to deepen cooperation in priority areas

The two ministers reaffirmed their support for ASEAN's common position and underscored the need to maintain peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight. They reiterated that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (left) and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia eye stronger local cooperation

The Vietnamese diplomat proposed the ACT Chief Minister consider signing a friendship and cooperation agreement with Hanoi, laying an important foundation for expanding ties across a wide range of areas between the two capitals in the future.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.