Politics

Seven policy groups proposed for amendments to Land Law

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung said the Government had approved seven policy orientations for revising the law, focusing on planning, land allocation, compensation, land pricing, land use rights, administrative reform and stronger oversight.

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on July 28 discusses proposed amendments to the 2024 Land Law during its fourth meeting. (Photo: VNA)
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on July 28 discusses proposed amendments to the 2024 Land Law during its fourth meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on July 28 discussed proposed amendments to the 2024 Land Law during its fourth meeting, with the Government putting forward seven major policy groups aimed at improving land management, promoting sustainable development and better protecting the rights of land users.

Presenting the proposals, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung said the Government had approved seven policy orientations for revising the law, focusing on planning, land allocation, compensation, land pricing, land use rights, administrative reform and stronger oversight.

Under the proposals, land-use planning would be reformed through greater integration, digitalisation and a simplified planning system in line with the two-tier local administration model. The Government also plans to tighten control over planning adjustments while giving priority to land for infrastructure, social housing, education, healthcare and new growth drivers.

The second policy group seeks to improve the mechanisms for land allocation, land leasing and enhancing transparency. It would clarify cases requiring land-use rights auctions or bidding for land-related projects, while improving the management of surplus public land and offices. Priority would also be given to land for education, healthcare, rental housing, social housing and other priority development sectors.

vnanet-dien.jpg
NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the NA Standing Committee's discussion on July 28. (Photo: VNA)

Thirdly, regarding land recovery, compensation, support and resettlement, the Government proposes a more balanced approach that safeguards the interests of the State, citizens and investors while shortening site clearance procedures.

A key principle is to shift from compensating for lost property to rebuilding the lives of people whose land is recovered. The proposal aims to ensure affected residents have housing and living conditions that are equal to or better than those before relocation. It also introduces more flexible mechanisms for urgent national projects and cases where there is broad public consensus.

The fourth policy group proposes reforms to land finance and land pricing, moving from an administrative management approach to a development-oriented governance model. Under the proposal, land prices would be determined by the State based on comprehensive, transparent and publicly available data. The mechanism is intended to regulate increases in land value, curb speculation and price manipulation, and make more effective use of land resources for socio-economic development.

Fifthly, the Government suggests perfecting regulations on the rights and obligations of land users and land use regimes in a way that unlocks resource potential through expanding multi-purpose land use mechanisms, exploiting multi-dimensional space, elevated space, and land reclamation; promoting land consolidation and concentration; developing the land use rights market and supplementing mechanisms for certain land types and new development models to meet socio-economic development requirements.

Sixthly, the Government emphasises the need to accelerate administrative reform, digital transformation, and decentralisation in land management; perfect the national land database; address historical issues in issuing land certificates; simplify administrative procedures in accordance with the two-tier local administration structure, while enhancing local responsibility and strengthening the government's inspection and supervision.

The final policy group focuses on strengthening inspections, supervision, dispute settlement and enforcement, while tackling problems such as abandoned land, environmental degradation and historical shortcomings in land management.

Presenting the verification report, Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Van Mai expressed support for revising the 2024 Land Law, describing the amendments as necessary and urgent.

However, the committee recommended clarification of the proposed cases in which land could be recovered for socio-economic development projects serving national or public interests, particularly newly added commercial investment projects. It called for clearer criteria to determine when land recovery is genuinely necessary and urged careful review of proposals allowing land to be recovered before compensation, support and resettlement plans are fully completed.

The committee also recommended that preliminary compensation and resettlement plans and temporary accommodation arrangements should be put in place before land is recovered to protect the legitimate rights and interests of affected people.

The NA Standing Committee agreed to submit the proposed policy directions for amendments to the 2024 Land Law to the legislature for discussions at its first extraordinary session in early August 2026./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NA #Land Law #planning #land allocation #compensation #land pricing #land use rights #administrative reform #NQ 66- BT
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Related News

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon commune on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman pledges comprehensive Land Law overhaul, stronger oversight

Speaking at a meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon commune, the top legislator highlighted that the NA and its Standing Committee will intensify supervision of land-related issues, particularly long-stalled projects and unresolved planning that have affected citizens’ rights and local development.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the hybrid meeting to discuss draft decrees guiding the implementation of National Assembly Resolution No. 254/2025/QH15 on mechanisms and policies to address difficulties and obstacles in enforcing the Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Land valuation must align with law, international practice: Deputy PM

Chairing a hybrid meeting to discuss draft decrees guiding the implementation of National Assembly Resolution No. 254/2025/QH15 on mechanisms and policies to address difficulties and obstacles in enforcing the Land Law, the Deputy PM emphasised that the draft decrees must strictly adhere to Resolution No. 254/2025/QH15, serving only as implementation guidelines without expanding authority beyond what the Resolution permits.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.