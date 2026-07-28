Politics

Hanoi, Rome sign statement on advancing all-round ties

The two-year statement focuses on six priority areas, namely urban management and regeneration; environmental protection and sustainable development; education and culture; social development; integration and innovation; and the economy, trade and investment.

A Hanoi leader presents a gift to President of the Rome City Council Svetlana Celli at the meeting on July 27. (Photo: VNA)
A Hanoi leader presents a gift to President of the Rome City Council Svetlana Celli at the meeting on July 27. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Hanoi and Rome have signed a joint statement aimed at strengthening comprehensive cooperation, marking a new step in relations between the two capitals.

A Hanoi delegation led by Tran Dinh Canh, member of the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the committee's Inspection Board, held a meeting with Rome authorities on July 27 (local time) during a working visit to Italy.

At the meeting, both sides praised the positive development of Vietnam–Italy relations in general, and cooperation between Hanoi and Rome in particular.

They affirmed their commitment to increasing exchanges and expanding collaboration across areas of shared interest, contributing to the effective implementation of the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership in a new phase of development.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Bui Duy Cuong and President of the Rome City Council Svetlana Celli signed a joint statement between the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Rome city government, establishing a framework to promote more substantive cooperation in the coming time.

The two-year statement focuses on six priority areas, namely urban management and regeneration; environmental protection and sustainable development; education and culture; social development; integration and innovation; and the economy, trade and investment.

The two sides also agreed to step up the exchange of experience in preserving, restoring and promoting the value of architectural works and historical – cultural heritage sites in tandem with urban redevelopment. This is seen as a practical area of cooperation aligned with Hanoi’s development orientation while enabling the Vietnamese capital to learn from Italy’s expertise in conserving historic cities and balancing heritage preservation with sustainable urban growth./.

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