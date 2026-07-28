Politics

☀️ Morning digest on July 28

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on July 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a working session with the Standing Board of the Government Inspectorate's Party Committee and its leaders in Hanoi on July 27 to review the sector's performance after more than a year of restructuring, identify institutional bottlenecks, and discuss a plan on strengthening the Party's leadership over the work to meet anti-corruption requirements in the current period.

After listening to reports and opinions, the top leader commended the Government Inspectorate's Party Committee, leadership and the entire sector for overcoming difficulties, actively implementing the new organisational model and successfully handling a heavy workload to achieve positive results. Read full story

- President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary arrived in Hanoi on July 27 evening, beginning her three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

At Noi Bai International Airport, the delegation was welcomed by NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, Standing Deputy Chairman of the NA Committee on National Defence, Security and External Relations Vu Hai Ha, and Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Touch Sopharath. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has signed a resolution revising the 2026 legislative programme.

Under Resolution No. 11/2026/UBTVQH16, the NA Standing Committee added several draft laws to the 2026 agenda for both discussion and approval at the second session of the 16th NA, scheduled for October. Read full story

- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its fourth session on July 27, reviewing a draft law amending and supplementing provisions to nine military and defence laws to ensure consistency across Vietnam’s legal framework.

Presenting the draft, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said the bill comprises 10 articles and does not alter the scope or subjects of the existing laws. Instead, it focuses on revising and supplementing provisions affected by the restructuring of the state apparatus while promptly institutionalising the Party’s major policies and addressing urgent practical issues. Read full story

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Vietnam's durian exports are expected to exceed 2 billion USD by the end of July. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam’s durian exports are regaining momentum, supported by rising output, recovering overseas shipments and the approaching Central Highlands harvest. However, prices in the Chinese market remain under pressure amid abundant supply, softer consumer demand and intensifying regional competition.

According to Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, the country's durian exports are expected to exceed 2 billion USD by the end of July. Read full story

- The 10th Vietnam School on Astrophysics (VSOA10) opened on July 27 at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in the central province of Gia Lai, bringing together nearly 30 young scientists, researchers and students from nine countries.

The programme, running through August 1, is jointly organised by the Rencontres du Vietnam Association, ICISE and astronomers from the Vietnam Association for Cosmology and Astronomy. Participants come from Brazil, Croatia, France, Germany, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Read full story

- As of the afternoon of July 27, 48 people aboard the Khoi Nguyen 18 vessel had been rescued, according to information from Vietnamese authorities cited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamese authorities have received all the survivors who were rescued and provided with medical care by the Chinese side. They are currently on their way back to the mainland. Read full story

- The SEA+ Quantum Coordinator Meeting was held in the central province of Gia Lai on July 27, bringing together leading researchers, representatives of scientific organisations, and programme coordinators in science and diplomacy from across Southeast Asia and neighbouring countries.

The event aimed to coordinate regional efforts to build a unified quantum science and technology ecosystem in Southeast Asia./. Read full story

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