Vietnam seeks more Australian ODA for climate action, infrastructure development

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung on July 28 highlighted Australia as one of Vietnam’s important development partners and suggested the country continue accompanying Vietnam through official development assistance (ODA) programmes, particularly in climate change response and high-quality infrastructure development.



Receiving MP Anne Aly, Australian Minister for Small Business, Minister for International Development, and Minister for Multicultural Affairs in Hanoi, Trung expressed his satisfaction with the positive development of the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and spoke highly of the substantive progress made in implementing the Plan of Action for 2024-2027.



Sharing Vietnam’s new development orientations following the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, Trung underscored the country’s priorities in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, private-sector development and high-quality human resources. These are areas in which Australia has considerable strengths and offer substantial potential for expanded cooperation between the two countries, he said.



The Vietnamese minister proposed the two sides step up collaboration in critical minerals, finance, marine science, high-tech agricultural processing and supply-chain development, and promote training cooperation in areas aligned with Vietnam’s needs during its new stage of development.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) welcomes MP Anne Aly, Australian Minister for Small Business, Minister for International Development, and Minister for Multicultural Affairs. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

For her part, Aly affirmed that Australia highly evaluates Vietnam’s increasingly important role and position in the region, and is committed to effectively implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with Vietnam’s development priorities.



She spoke highly of Vietnam’s new development model, saying that it provides an important foundation for the two countries to identify key areas of collaboration.



Affirming that Australia’s ODA programmes will continue to be closely aligned with Vietnam’s development priorities, the minister expressed Australia’s readiness to share its experience and expertise, particularly in science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), agricultural supply chain development and other sectors in which Australia has strengths.



Vietnam-Australia cooperation not only brings benefits to both countries but also reinforces peace, stability, security and prosperity in the region, she added.



The two ministers agreed to enhance cooperation in human resources training and maintain close coordination within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Mekong cooperation frameworks and other regional mechanisms, thereby promoting the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner./.