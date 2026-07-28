Sci-Tech

Sci-tech seen as lever for Vietnam’s new growth phase

Raising the level of scientific and technological development is the only way to break out of the middle-income trap. Without it, Vietnam will remain stuck in low-value segments, said Dr. Le Xuan Sang, Deputy Director of the Institute of Vietnam and World Economy.

Attracting sci-tech talent plays a critical role. (Photo: VNA)
Attracting sci-tech talent plays a critical role. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The third plenum of the Party Central Committee has adopted a resolution to retool Vietnam’s development model around science – technology and innovation, which are expected to jolt the economy into a higher gear.

Growth model driven by science – technology

Dr. Le Xuan Sang, Deputy Director of the Institute of Vietnam and World Economy under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, said the Vietnamese economy has long thrived on comparative cost advantages such as cheap labour and natural resources. Yet, these edges are gradually eroding as around-the-clock automation and robotics deliver superior productivity.

Raising the level of scientific and technological development is the only way to break out of the middle-income trap. Without it, Vietnam will remain stuck in low-value segments, Sang said.

According to him, rolling out the new development model still hits major roadblocks, including inadequate disbursement mechanisms and cumbersome, lengthy procedures that hamstring researchers. Investment remains too modest, with sci-tech spending still below 2% of GDP, while a management mindset and limited innovation awareness across society and businesses continue to drag.

Notably, the state budget approach is still captive to a “capital preservation” doctrine that treats technology investment as something that must be absolutely safe and loss-proof — a posture directly at odds with the nature of venture investment and innovation, undercutting the willingness of researchers and firms to take risks and chase new ideas.

To make policies like Resolution 57-NQ/TW and Resolution 68-NQ/TW actually work, Vietnam needs breakthrough solutions, Sang said.

First, financial mechanisms must be unlocked fast, with disbursement procedures for sci-tech projects stripped down as much as possible. Management thinking needs to pivot from “cost control” to “development facilitation” while making room for risk in experimental research.

Second, investment must be bold and effective, with a steady rise in the state budget share for science – technology and market-based capital channels opened up. The stock market, in particular, should play a bigger role in pooling medium- and long-term capital for tech firms instead of sitting on the sidelines.

Third, Vietnam needs to build a broad innovation ecosystem. That means technology incubators, startup investment funds and sharper incentives to pull in top talent.

“Only by shifting decisively from a "management" mindset to a "development facilitation" one can Vietnam fully unleash its resources and turn science – technology into a lever that ushers the economy into a new phase,” Sang affirmed.

Shipbuilding charts the course

Engineer Hoang Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Association under the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations, said several groups of policies have to move in lockstep.

In science – technology, Vietnam needs mechanisms for commissioning and supporting research as well as technology transfer for the design and construction of hi-tech vessels and ships powered by clean fuels such as liquefied natural gas, methanol and hybrid. Shipyards should also be pushed to digitise design and production and adopt digital simulation and automated production lines.

On the business development front, preferential credit and capital guarantees should help shipbuilders upgrade their infrastructure. At the same time, Vietnam should foster a domestic supporting-industry ecosystem, including steel, machinery, marine equipment, to lift the share of locally made components.

Shipbuilding companies should also be encouraged to strike partnerships with international shipping groups to secure orders and technology transfers, he said.

In his view, training courses for shipbuilding engineers and technical workers need a full overhaul to meet international standards. Scholarships and job commitments can lure students into the field while cooperation among schools, professional associations and enterprises be much tighter, so workers get hands-on training and stay current on new technologies.

Green transition, digital transformation and the push for a sustainable marine economy raise the stakes. The domestic shipbuilding industry must quickly master technologies for building ships that run on alternative and eco-friendly fuels, in line with increasingly tough emissions rules from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

On digital transformation, shipyards should gradually digitise the entire design – production – quality chain and tap artificial intelligence for design optimisation and predictive maintenance. That will slash construction times and improve precision.

On workforce and production, the country needs a corps of engineers and workers capable of mastering new technologies. Shipbuilding facilities must be restructured toward specialisation and away from a fragmented approach. Each shipyard should develop its own strengths and go head-to-head with major regional hubs.

At the same time, Vietnam needs a clear market strategy that ties shipbuilding development to domestic demand for maritime transport fleets, oil and gas services and offshore renewable energy. That will create steady orders before Vietnamese builders push into international competition, Hung added./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Association #Resolution 57-NQ/TW #science – technology #innovation #Vietnam’s development model #Resolution 68-NQ/TW Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Resolution in action

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Plant breeding research at Tra Vinh University (Photo: VNA)

PM orders faster implementation of science, technology, digital transformation agenda

Under Directive No. 29/CT-TTg, the Prime Minister instructed ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies and provincial and municipal leaders to treat science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as a top political priority, stressing that faster disbursement must go hand in hand with efficiency, transparency and the prevention of waste and corruption.

See more

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.