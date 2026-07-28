Vietnam maps out path towards full membership of Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Vietnam is working towards full membership of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC), building on progress made in strengthening fisheries governance, improving data collection and enhancing compliance with international regulations.



The Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the West Pacific East Asia Sustainable Pacific Fisheries (WPEA-SPF) project, held a national workshop in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on July 28 to review Vietnam’s implementation of its obligations as a Cooperating Non-Member and discuss a roadmap towards full WCPFC membership.



Addressing the event, Director of the Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Tran Dinh Luan said the selection of Khanh Hoa as the host locality was significant, as the province is a national hub for tuna fishing, procurement, processing and export. It has also taken the lead in implementing fisheries management models, collecting fisheries data and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Luan told participants that Vietnam has consistently attached importance to the conservation and sustainable use of aquatic resources, the fulfilment of international obligations, and the promotion of regional and international cooperation in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



The country has participated in the WCPFC as a Cooperating Non-Member since 2009. With support from the commission’s Secretariat, the Pacific Community and international cooperation projects, it has gradually improved its fisheries management system, enhanced the quality of data reporting, deployed vessel monitoring systems and strengthened measures against IUU fishing.



WCPFC Executive Director Rhea Moss-Christian speaks at the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

WCPFC Executive Director Rhea Moss-Christian commended Vietnam’s efforts to fulfil its responsibilities as a Cooperating Non-Member, noting that the country has made positive progress in improving its legal framework, strengthening compliance with international regulations, enhancing fisheries monitoring and gradually standardising its fisheries data collection system.



These achievements have helped strengthen Vietnam’s position in the global tuna industry while laying an important foundation for maintaining access to major export markets amid increasingly stringent requirements for traceability and sustainable fishing, she said.



The WCPFC Secretariat will continue providing technical assistance and sharing experience to help Vietnam fully meet its obligations and move towards official membership, she added.



A representative of the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam affirmed that New Zealand will continue supporting programmes aimed at strengthening Vietnam’s fisheries management capacity through cooperation projects.



According to the representative, stronger fisheries governance and greater compliance with international regulations will not only help protect aquatic resources but also ensure sustainable livelihoods for fishing communities and promote the sustainable development of the marine economy.



Reports delivered at the workshop showed that Vietnam has fulfilled many core obligations, including improving its legal framework in line with UNCLOS, operating vessel monitoring systems for fishing vessels measuring 15 metres or longer, registering vessels through the national fisheries database, implementing an electronic certification system and meeting its annual financial obligations.



However, further improvements are needed in collecting data from fishing trips and observers, as well as ensuring the interoperability of fisheries management systems.



Concluding the workshop, Luan said Vietnam will continue improving fisheries data collection, strengthening management capacity at both central and local levels, and conducting a comprehensive assessment of the conditions, benefits and responsibilities associated with full membership.



The country will develop an appropriate roadmap towards becoming an official WCPFC member, contributing to the modern, transparent, responsible and sustainable development of Vietnam’s fisheries sector, he stressed./.