First calibration flight successfully completed at Phu Quoc International Airport

Hanoi (VNA) – The first calibration flight on the second runway at Phu Quoc International Airport was completed successfully on July 27 despite heavy rain and reduced visibility, marking a key milestone in the airport's expansion project ahead of APEC 2027, according to Sun Group.​

The successful flight demonstrated the readiness of the airport's newly installed navigation and lighting systems, which are designed to improve operational safety in all weather conditions.​

Vo Huu Tri, Head of the Phu Quoc Air Traffic Control Tower, said the island frequently experiences rapidly changing weather during the rainy season, including thunderstorms and poor visibility.​

The commissioning of the new Instrument Landing System/Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME), together with the upgraded approach lighting and runway lighting systems, will significantly enhance operational safety at Phu Quoc International Airport, he said.​

The calibration flight was carried out as scheduled on July 27 using a Beechcraft B300 King Air 350ER aircraft registered in the Czech Republic and operated by a joint Vietnamese-Czech flight crew.​

The aircraft conducted a series of approaches to Runway 28R to inspect and calibrate the ILS/DME, approach lighting system and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), ensuring that all equipment meets the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).​

According to the project developer, the first flight departed at 6:23 and landed at 9:56, while the second sortie took place from 13:06 to 15:29. During the flights, engineers performed multiple approach procedures and circular flight patterns around the runway threshold to verify the accuracy, integrity and reliability of the navigation and visual guidance systems.​

The successful calibration came just eight months after construction began on the new runway, which is 3,300 metres long and 45 metres wide. The facility is equipped with a modern lighting system that is being deployed for the first time at an airport in Vietnam, according to the contractor.​

The technical upgrades are expected to pave the way for round-the-clock operations, helping the airport accommodate rising passenger numbers and flight frequencies as Phu Quoc is preparing for the year-end tourism peak and the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027.​

The second runway is a key component of the Government-approved expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport. Built to ICAO Code E standards, it is capable of regularly handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, as well as accommodating larger Code F aircraft when required. The expanded airport is expected to play a vital role in welcoming leaders, delegates and international visitors from 21 APEC member economies during the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027./.

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