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First calibration flight successfully completed at Phu Quoc International Airport

The technical upgrades are expected to pave the way for round-the-clock operations, helping the airport accommodate rising passenger numbers and flight frequencies as Phu Quoc is preparing for the year-end tourism peak and the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027.

The first calibration flight on the second runway at Phu Quoc International Airport is completed successfully on July 27. (Photo: caa.gov.vn)
The first calibration flight on the second runway at Phu Quoc International Airport is completed successfully on July 27. (Photo: caa.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first calibration flight on the second runway at Phu Quoc International Airport was completed successfully on July 27 despite heavy rain and reduced visibility, marking a key milestone in the airport's expansion project ahead of APEC 2027, according to Sun Group.​

The successful flight demonstrated the readiness of the airport's newly installed navigation and lighting systems, which are designed to improve operational safety in all weather conditions.​

Vo Huu Tri, Head of the Phu Quoc Air Traffic Control Tower, said the island frequently experiences rapidly changing weather during the rainy season, including thunderstorms and poor visibility.​

The commissioning of the new Instrument Landing System/Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME), together with the upgraded approach lighting and runway lighting systems, will significantly enhance operational safety at Phu Quoc International Airport, he said.​

The calibration flight was carried out as scheduled on July 27 using a Beechcraft B300 King Air 350ER aircraft registered in the Czech Republic and operated by a joint Vietnamese-Czech flight crew.​

The aircraft conducted a series of approaches to Runway 28R to inspect and calibrate the ILS/DME, approach lighting system and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), ensuring that all equipment meets the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).​

According to the project developer, the first flight departed at 6:23 and landed at 9:56, while the second sortie took place from 13:06 to 15:29. During the flights, engineers performed multiple approach procedures and circular flight patterns around the runway threshold to verify the accuracy, integrity and reliability of the navigation and visual guidance systems.​

The successful calibration came just eight months after construction began on the new runway, which is 3,300 metres long and 45 metres wide. The facility is equipped with a modern lighting system that is being deployed for the first time at an airport in Vietnam, according to the contractor.​

The technical upgrades are expected to pave the way for round-the-clock operations, helping the airport accommodate rising passenger numbers and flight frequencies as Phu Quoc is preparing for the year-end tourism peak and the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027.​

The second runway is a key component of the Government-approved expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport. Built to ICAO Code E standards, it is capable of regularly handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, as well as accommodating larger Code F aircraft when required. The expanded airport is expected to play a vital role in welcoming leaders, delegates and international visitors from 21 APEC member economies during the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #calibration flight #second runway #Phu Quoc International Airport #APEC 2027 #NQ 68
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