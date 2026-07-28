Politics

Do Thi Thu Thao re-elected as VRCS President for 2026-2031 tenure

Do Thi Thu Thao, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS)’s Central Committee, was re-elected as President of the 12th VRCS Central Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure at its first session in Hanoi on July 28.

Do Thi Thu Thao (L) is re-elected as President of the 12th Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure. (Photo: VNA)
Do Thi Thu Thao (L) is re-elected as President of the 12th Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Do Thi Thu Thao, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS)’s Central Committee, was re-elected as President of the 12th VRCS Central Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure at its first session in Hanoi on July 28.

At the VRCS’s 12th National Congress for the new tenure, delegates reported the results of the first session and unveiled its newly elected Central Committee, standing and inspection boards.

The 12th VRCS Central Committee has 85 members, including its leaders, representatives of ministries, agencies, mass organisations, municipal and provincial VRCS chapters, socio-political and religious organisations, and businesses, along with entrepreneurs active in humanitarian work. Meanwhile, the standing board counts 20 members.

Nguyen Si Truong was appointed as full-time Vice President and while Le Nu Thuy Duong serves as Vice President./.​

VNA
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