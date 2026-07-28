Politics

Nguyen Duc Tam elected Chairman of Quang Ngai provincial People's Committee

Speaking after the election, Tam expressed his sincere gratitude to the provincial People's Council for placing its trust in him, saying that this is both an honour and a great responsibility before the provincial Party organisation, authorities, voters and people.

Nguyen Duc Tam speaks after being elected chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai province for the 2026-2031 term (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Duc Tam speaks after being elected chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai province for the 2026-2031 term (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – Nguyen Duc Tam was elected Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai province for the 2026-2031 term on July 28 after receiving support from all 64 delegates attending the sixth thematic session of the 14th provincial People's Council.

Speaking after the election, Tam expressed his sincere gratitude to the provincial People's Council for placing its trust in him, saying that this is both an honour and a great responsibility before the provincial Party organisation, authorities, voters and people.

He described the trust in him as a source of motivation for him to continue striving, dedicating himself to public service, fostering solidarity, promoting innovation and decisive action to achieve the province's double-digit economic development goals, helping to build Quang Ngai into a dynamic growth hub for the central and Central Highlands regions.

The new provincial leader vowed to continuously strive for self-improvement and dedicate his utmost efforts to fulfilling the tasks entrusted to him and successfully implementing the province's development objectives.

Tam, 45, is a native of the northern province of Hung Yen. He holds a master's degree in economics and an advanced degree in political theory.

Before taking up his new post, Tam held a number of senior positions at the former Ministry of Planning and Investment, including Deputy Director General of the Business Registration Management Agency, Chief of the Ministry Office and later served as Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment.

From March 2025 to July 2026, he was Deputy Minister of Finance and a member of the Standing Board of the ministry's Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

On July 27, the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee held a conference to announce the Secretariat's decision to assign and appoint Tam, then Deputy Minister of Finance, to the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board. He was also appointed Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure and introduced as the candidate for Chairman of the provincial People's Committee.

At the same session on July 28, all 64 provincial People's Council deputies voted to relieve Nguyen Hoang Giang of his position as Chairman of the provincial People's Committee for the 2026-2031 term.

Giang was recently assigned by the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat to serve as Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies./.

VNA
#Chairman of the People's Committee #Quang Ngai province #elected #double-digit economic development goals Quang Ngai
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