Politics

Five individuals expelled from Party for serious violations

The individuals violated Party regulations, State laws, regulations on things Party members are prohibited from doing, and rules on setting an example, causing very serious consequences, sparking public concern and severely damaging the reputation of Party organisations, localities and their respective agencies and units.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided to expel five individuals from the Party for violations, at a meeting held on July 28.

The decisions were made after considering a proposal by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission regarding disciplinary action against Party members who had committed violations.

The individuals are Hoang Trung, member of the Standing Board of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment; Duong Thanh Trung, former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Bac Lieu province (now part of Ca Mau province), and former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Do Truong Giang, former member of the Lao Cai provincial Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade; Nguyen The Minh, former member of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Binh Lieu commune Party Committee and former Secretary of the provincial Youth Union; and Nguyen Phuong Thao, former member of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee and former Secretary of the provincial Youth Union.

The Secretariat found that they had shown degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle. They violated Party regulations, State laws, regulations on things Party members are prohibited from doing, and rules on setting an example, causing very serious consequences, sparking public concern and severely damaging the reputation of Party organisations, localities and their respective agencies and units.

The Secretariat requested competent agencies to promptly impose administrative disciplinary measures in a coordinated manner in line with the Party disciplinary action./.

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