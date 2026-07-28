Politics

Vietnamese, Lao supreme courts deepen cooperation

The two chief justices reaffirmed that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos are an invaluable asset of the two nations. They agreed to continue effectively implementing high-level agreements reached by the two Parties and States, thereby further strengthening cooperation between the two judicial systems.

Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang and President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Phayvy Syboualypha sign a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two courts. (Photo: VNA)
Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang and President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Phayvy Syboualypha sign a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two courts. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese and Lao supreme courts have agreed to further strengthen cooperation, with a focus on judicial reform, digital transformation, personnel training and development of electronic courts.

The commitment was made at the talks in Hanoi on July 28 between Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang and President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Phayvy Syboualypha.

The two chief justices reaffirmed that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos are an invaluable asset of the two nations. They agreed to continue effectively implementing high-level agreements reached by the two Parties and States, thereby further strengthening cooperation between the two judicial systems.

The two sides reviewed the positive outcomes of bilateral judicial cooperation in recent years, particularly the regular exchange of delegations, sharing of experience in judicial reform, legal development, improving trial quality, personnel training, digital transformation and the building of electronic courts. They also highlighted expanding cooperation between local courts and effective coordination in mutual legal assistance.

Quang briefed the Lao delegation on Vietnam's judicial reform process, including efforts to streamline the court system, improve institutional frameworks, enhance the quality of adjudication, accelerate digital transformation and apply science and technology to improve court operations.

The two sides also exchanged experience in the organisation and operation of the Council of Judges of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam, cassation and reopening procedures, the management and archiving of legally effective judgments and decisions, and other professional issues of shared interest.

The two chief justices agreed to expand cooperation in judicial reform, human resource development, digital transformation, electronic court development and the application of science and technology. They also pledged to strengthen cooperation between local courts in both countries in line with their new organisational models.

Following the talks, the two chief justices signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam and the Supreme People's Court of Laos, replacing the cooperation agreement signed on August 13, 2018.

The new MoU establishes a broader framework for cooperation and provides a basis for expanding and improving collaboration in areas of mutual interest, helping make judicial cooperation between the two countries more practical and effective./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Laos #supreme courts #judicial reform #digital transformation #personnel training #NQ 59 - BT
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