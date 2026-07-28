Politics

Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation on Party organisation

The two sides noted that the implementation of the 2022-2026 cooperation agreement between the two Organisation Commissions has yielded positive results.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc (R) and Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone exchange the cooperation agreement for the 2026-2031 period. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc (R) and Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone exchange the cooperation agreement for the 2026-2031 period. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc and Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone held talks in Hanoi on July 28.

Ngoc described the talks as a significant activity demonstrating the close-knit, trustworthy and comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two Parties in general and their Organisation Commissions in particular.

Since the beginning of the tenure of the 14th National Party Congress, the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission has proactively advised on the comprehensive and coordinated implementation of Party building and organisation work, achieving important results, he said.

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An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)

Sisay Leudetmounsone thanked the Party and State of Vietnam, particularly the Organisation Commission, for their support over the years. She briefed the Vietnamese side on key outcomes in Laos’ Party building and organisation, as well as major orientations adopted at the LPRP’s 12th National Congress.

The two sides noted that the implementation of the 2022-2026 cooperation agreement between the two Organisation Commissions has yielded positive results. Delegation exchanges have been carried out effectively and regularly, while the training and capacity building of senior LPRP officials under agreements between the two Politburos have received special attention, with training quality continuing to improve.

They agreed that amid rapid and complex developments in the world and the region, which are affecting national stability and development environments, the continued strengthening of the special solidarity between the two Parties and countries is of great importance to the stability and development of each country, as well as to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

Ngoc expressed his belief that, under the leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will overcome difficulties, achieve greater accomplishments, successfully implement the 12th National Party Congress Resolution, and build a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous Laos.

At the conclusion of the talks, the two sides signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026-2031 period./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ 59-BT ] #Nguyen Duy Ngoc #Sisay Leudetmounsone #Party organisation Laos
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