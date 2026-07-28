Politics

Vietnam, Panama hold second political consultation to deepen bilateral ties

Giang reaffirmed that Vietnam highly evaluates Panama's role and position in Latin America and wants to further strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries. He said Vietnam and Panama, with their strategic geographical locations, could serve as gateways linking the economies of ASEAN and Latin America.

At the second political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Panama on July 28 in Hanoi. (Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
At the second political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Panama on July 28 in Hanoi. (Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Panama agreed to strengthen political and economic cooperation as well as coordination at multilateral forums during the second political consultation between their foreign ministries in Hanoi on July 28, which was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang and his Panamanian counterpart Carlos Arturo Hoyos.

Giang briefed the Panamanian delegation on Vietnam's recent socio-economic achievements and future development priorities. He noted with satisfaction that bilateral relations have continued to grow across multiple areas over the past 51 years since the two countries established diplomatic ties on August 28, 1975.​

The deputy minister reaffirmed that Vietnam highly evaluates Panama's role and position in Latin America and wants to further strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries. He said Vietnam and Panama, with their strategic geographical locations, could serve as gateways linking the economies of ASEAN and Latin America.​

For his part, Hoyos, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from July 26-29 as a guest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared updates on Panama's situation and socio-economic development achievements despite global challenges.​

He also noted that Panama remains grateful to Vietnam for being among the first countries to sign the Protocol to the Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal.​

The official expressed appreciation for Vietnam's strong economic and diplomatic achievements in recent years and reaffirmed Panama's desire to expand cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in trade, investment and economic development.​

He said Panama is ready to serve as a gateway for Vietnam to strengthen its engagement with Latin America, while looking to Vietnam as a bridge for expanding Panama's relations with Southeast Asia.​

At the consultation, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and coordination between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and agreed on measures to elevate the relationship in a more substantive and sustainable manner.​

They consented to promote exchanges of high-level visits and meetings while making full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, including the political consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Joint Committee for Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation.

The two sides also pledged to enhance exchanges among ministries, sectors, localities and business communities, and work closely to accelerate negotiations and the signing of cooperation agreements in areas with strong potential, including trade, investment, customs, agriculture, tourism, maritime affairs and education, thereby strengthening the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.​

The officials also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern and agreed to continue close consultation, coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums of which both countries are members.​

Earlier the same day, Hoyos paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

During his visit, the Panamanian Deputy Minister also held working sessions with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nguyen Quang Vinh, representatives of several Vietnamese enterprises, and visited economic, historical and cultural establishments in Hanoi./.

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