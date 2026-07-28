Politics

Vietnam, Burundi seek measures to enhance bilateral ties

Speaking highly of Burundi’s achievements under the leadership of the CNDD-FDD, Trung said the two countries should strengthen solidarity and play a greater role in maintaining peace and stability in their respective regions and globally, thereby creating favourable conditions for achieving their development goals.

Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Secretary General of Burundi’s National Council for the Defence of Democracy–Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) Révérien Ndikuriyo exchange the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two Parties. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Secretary General of Burundi’s National Council for the Defence of Democracy–Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) Révérien Ndikuriyo exchange the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two Parties. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with Secretary General of Burundi’s National Council for the Defence of Democracy–Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) Révérien Ndikuriyo in Hanoi on July 28.

Ndikuriyo is leading a high-ranking CNDD-FDD delegation on an official visit to Vietnam from July 27 to 31.

At the event, Trung expressed his pleasure at meeting Ndikuriyo again and highlighted the significance of the visit, which is the first by a leader of an African political party to Vietnam since the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

He briefed the guest on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements after 40 years of “Doi moi” (Renewal) and underscored that the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, as outlined at the 14th National Party Congress, identifies Party diplomacy as an important pillar in building a strong foundation of political trust and consolidating bilateral relations.

Accordingly, friendship with African political parties, including the CNDD-FDD, provides a political basis for deepening substantive cooperation between Vietnam and Burundi.

Speaking highly of Burundi’s achievements under the leadership of the CNDD-FDD, Trung said the two countries should strengthen solidarity and play a greater role in maintaining peace and stability in their respective regions and globally, thereby creating favourable conditions for achieving their development goals.

He proposed the two Parties develop specific cooperation plans, step up exchanges and training for officials, share experiences and encourage interactions between their affiliated socio-political organisations.

For his part, Ndikuriyo conveyed greetings from President of Burundi and CNDD-FDD President Évariste Ndayishimiye to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and other Vietnamese Party and State leaders.

Affirming that Vietnam serves as a development model for African countries, he said his visit demonstrates the CNDD-FDD’s determination to consolidate and deepen trust between the two ruling parties.

He also expressed his hope that Vietnam will expand its presence and make greater practical contributions to peace, stability and development in Africa.

vnanet-burundi2.jpg
Representatives of the Vietnamese and Burundian delegations pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides welcomed positive progress in bilateral economic cooperation, particularly since the visit to Vietnam by the Burundian President in April 2025. They highlighted the success of Lumitel, the telecommunications joint venture of Vietnam’s Viettel Group in Burundi, which has become a leading foreign-invested enterprise and made significant contributions to the country’s socio-economic development.

The two sides agreed to further promote the ruling Parties’ guiding role in expanding and elevating cooperation in areas of mutual strength and interest, including investment, telecommunications, agriculture and energy. They also reached a consensus on the importance of encouraging relevant ministries and agencies to negotiate, sign and implement cooperation agreements, thereby improving the legal framework and facilitating bilateral collaboration.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, both sides agreed to uphold their tradition of solidarity, strengthen coordination and support each other’s positions at multilateral forums.

Burundi affirmed its support for and readiness to assist Vietnam in strengthening cooperation with the African Union Commission and participating in specific initiatives and cooperation programmes of the union.

Regarding the East Sea issue, Trung called on Burundi to support ASEAN’s stance on the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and ASEAN’s efforts to build the East Sea into a sea of peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development.

On the occasion, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the CPV and the CNDD-FDD, creating a framework for exchanges and cooperation in the coming time./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ 59-BT #Le Hoai Trung #Révérien Ndikuriyo #Burundi Burundi
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

State President Luong Cuong (R) welcomes his visiting Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye in Hanoi on April 4 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Burundi seek stronger friendship, cooperation

The Vietnamese and Burundi Presidents agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and strengthen political trust through various channels, as well as to effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially the political consultations between the two foreign ministries.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.