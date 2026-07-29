Sci-Tech

Gia Lai launches Quantum Year 2026

Held under the theme "Quantum Connectivity – Mastering Technology – Breakthrough Development", Quantum Year 2026 centres on four pillars: science, technology, education and training, and innovation ecosystem development.

Delegates mark the launch of Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates mark the launch of Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – The Gia Lai People's Committee, the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the Vietnam Quantum Technology Network (VNQuantum) officially launched Quantum Year 2026 on July 28, kicking off a year-long programme designed to support the central province's ambition of becoming a centre for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Gia Lai People's Committee Pham Anh Tuan said Politburo Resolution No. 57 identifies science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key engines of Vietnam's fast and sustainable growth in the new era. He stressed that Gia Lai's focus on quantum technology is a strategic long-term investment rather than an effort to follow global trends, aimed at building talent, research capacity and international partnerships for next-generation technologies.

The province is rolling out a broad range of initiatives, including international scientific conferences, public outreach activities on quantum science, the Quantathon competition and the newly established Quantum Technology Discovery Centre, bringing advanced technologies closer to students, businesses and the wider public.

Gia Lai is also stepping up investment in high-quality human resources through STEM education and specialised training in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and data science. At the same time, it is expanding research infrastructure with laboratories, computing facilities and shared innovation platforms. The business environment is being bettered through administrative reforms, policy improvements and stronger support for research, technology transfer and start-ups.

Businesses are expected to play a central role in the province's innovation ecosystem by turning research into commercial products and services. Gia Lai is also strengthening links with universities, research institutes, enterprises and scientific organisations to access advanced expertise and attract investment, Tuan said.

Held under the theme "Quantum Connectivity – Mastering Technology – Breakthrough Development", Quantum Year 2026 centres on four pillars: science, technology, education and training, and innovation ecosystem development.

The programme includes international conferences on quantum physics, a forum on a quantum technology-based creative economy, the Vietnam Quantum Roadshow, an exhibition showcasing quantum, semiconductor and superconducting technologies, and the Expanded Southeast Asia Quantum Coordinator Meeting, alongside networking events for researchers, investors and businesses.

One of the flagship events was Quantathon Gia Lai 2026, an international hackathon on quantum computing for social development held from July 24 to 28, drawing 100 contestants from 26 teams.

The competition sought practical applications of quantum computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning to tackle real-world challenges while fostering a regional quantum technology community, promoting international collaboration and nurturing high-quality talent.

At the awards ceremony on July 28, Team 18 – QAAA LAB claimed first prize for its project on predicting dengue fever outbreaks.

According to the organising committee, hosting the international hackathon underscores Gia Lai's commitment to advancing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation while attracting global research, education and investment resources. The initiative is expected to help establish a quantum technology ecosystem in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Organisers also see the event as an opportunity to raise Vietnam's profile in the global quantum technology arena and deepen cooperation among scientists, businesses, investors and local governments in developing future strategic technologies./

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Quantum Year 2026 #Resolution No. 57 #Gia Lai #quantum technology #NQ 57-BT Gia Lai
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