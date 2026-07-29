Hanoi pilots digital consumer protection, e-commerce assurance scheme

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is set to pilot a digital consumer protection and e-commerce assurance scheme aimed at creating a transparent, secure and traceable online shopping environment, while strengthening consumer protection and improving state management of e-commerce activities.



Under a blueprint issued on July 27, 2026, the capital city aims to have 500 businesses and organisations participating in or connected to the scheme by 2028. It also targets 1,000 products on dedicated digital storefronts or linked online platforms, with at least 80% of products carrying traceability information or suitable identification codes. All participating businesses will be guided on mandatory information disclosure requirements.



Hanoi also plans to ensure that 90% of consumer reports and complaints are categorised and referred to appropriate authorities for handling within the prescribed timeframe, while 70% of cases receive a response within the publicly announced processing period.



It will work to organise 20 training courses, develop a central monitoring dashboard, and achieve a participant satisfaction rate of at least 80%.



A key component of the initiative is the establishment of an e-commerce assurance mechanism with a standardised operating framework across the capital. The scheme clearly defines the responsibilities of regulatory agencies, local authorities, e-commerce marketplaces, digital platform operators and business entities.



At the same time, the city will introduce an inter-agency coordination mechanism to strengthen the management and supervision of e-commerce activities.



In terms of technology, it will build an integrated system by leveraging existing digital platforms, including the Hanoi e-government portal, the iHanoi application, the city's public feedback system and shared government databases, thereby avoiding duplication of investment.



The scheme also envisages the creation of a dedicated "capital digital storefront" portal or module, where consumers can access verified information on participating businesses, eligible products, product origins, return policies and official consumer complaint channels. The platform will also be voluntary, in compliance with data protection regulations for e-commerce marketplaces, social media platforms, logistics providers, payment services and product traceability systems.



To strengthen efforts against counterfeit goods, products of unknown origin and commercial fraud, the municipal market surveillance sub-department has been designated as the lead agency for coordinating investigations into suspected violations.



Inspection and enforcement data will be consolidated to build a risk map supporting early warning systems and more effective regulatory oversight. At the same time, Hanoi plans to apply big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse trends, forecast emerging risks and provide early warnings in the digital marketplace.



The initiative also places strong emphasis on public awareness, training and social participation. Hanoi will launch a communications campaign that highlights safe digital consumption, transparent businesses, and products with clear origins. Training programmes will be organised for local officials, market traders, businesses, OCOP (One Commune One Product) producers, traditional craft villages, consumers and community digital transformation teams.



The city will also encourage technology companies, logistics providers, banks, payment service providers, traceability solution providers and educational institutions to contribute technology, expertise and training materials.



However, the blueprint makes clear that partners will not be allowed to influence the Government's recognition criteria, management data or the content of the State-led e-commerce assurance programme./.

VNA