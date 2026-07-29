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An Giang aims to become leading maritime economic hub

Under the province's master plan for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050, An Giang will prioritise investment in five strategic sectors: strategic infrastructure; processing industries and clean energy; trade, services, logistics and border-gate economy; high-quality tourism; and high-tech agriculture, ecological development and the circular economy.

A corner of Phu Quoc special zone in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Phu Quoc special zone in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – With a strategic vision, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang is working towards becoming one of Vietnam's leading maritime economic hubs by 2030, contributing to the country's overall maritime ambition.

The province boasts a maritime area of 63,290 sq.km, a 200-km coastline, and more than 140 islands, 40 of which are inhabited. Among them is Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, which offers exceptional potential for marine-based economic development.

Le Huu Toan, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said that more than seven years after the implementation of Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on the strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam's marine economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045, An Giang has made significant progress across a broad range of related sectors, making an important contribution to the province's socio-economic development.

The marine economy now accounts for around 80% of the province's gross regional domestic product (GRDP), serving as a strategic pillar driven by associated tourism and services, aquaculture and transport. Meanwhile, coastal infrastructure has been steadily upgraded, strengthening connectivity between the mainland and islands.

The province has also implemented comprehensive measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, helping address the European Commission's "yellow card" warning while meeting traceability requirements, and expanding seafood export markets

Local marine aquaculture has continued to expand, with six large-scale projects covering more than 3,287 hectares and attracting a total registered investment of 1.12 trillion VND (42.53 million USD). Seafood exports have recorded annual growth of nearly 10%.

Notably, the Phu Quoc International Airport is expected to strengthen the Phu Quoc special zone’s role as an international tourism, trade and logistics hub by enhancing direct global connectivity.

Chairman of the An Giang People's Committee Ho Van Mung said the province's marine economic strategy focuses on developing specialised growth zones that together form a comprehensive maritime economic ecosystem.

Under this strategy, Phu Quoc is being developed into an international centre for tourism and commerce, serving as the province's principal growth engine.

At the same time, Rach Gia is positioned as the province's political, administrative and economic centre, with strengths in industry and the marine economy, while Ha Tien is set to become a major hub for the marine economy, tourism and border trade in the southwestern region, supporting greater regional connectivity and international economic integration.

To unlock the full potential of its marine economy, An Giang is prioritising the comprehensive development of strategic infrastructure. This includes completing regional expressways, upgrading Phu Quoc and Rach Gia airports, and building a new airport in the Tho Chau special zone. The Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang expressway is expected to become a vital transport corridor, significantly reducing the time required to move goods from inland areas to seaports.

vna-potal-phu-quoc-ghi-danh-vao-top-10-hon-dao-nghi-duong-noi-bat-nam-2026-8908090-1.jpg
The Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc, an iconic architectural landmark that has become a new symbol of love and tourism in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang is also focusing on expanding and improving key ports, including Phu Quoc international port, Hon Chong port and the planned Nam Du deep-water port, with the aim of creating modern multi-purpose ports serving logistics, international trade and marine tourism.

Mung said that under the province's master plan for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050, An Giang will prioritise investment in five strategic sectors: strategic infrastructure; processing industries and clean energy; trade, services, logistics and border-gate economy; high-quality tourism; and high-tech agriculture, ecological development and the circular economy.

These sectors offer substantial growth potential and strong spillover effects while aligning with the province's sustainable development objectives, particularly those linked to the marine economy./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Phu Quoc International Airport #Phu Quoc special zone #An Giang #maritime economy An Giang
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