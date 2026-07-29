Health

Vietnam reaches new milestone in reconstructive transplant surgery

As the first operation of its kind in Vietnam, the hospital spent months developing treatment protocols, studying international experience and assembling a multidisciplinary team that included experts in transplantation, andrology, microsurgery, anaesthesia, immunology and pathology.

Vietnam's first penis transplant from a brain-dead donor is successfully performed at Viet Duc University Hospital. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnam's first penis transplant from a brain-dead donor is successfully performed at Viet Duc University Hospital. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Doctors at Viet Duc University Hospital have carried out Vietnam's first penis transplant from a brain-dead donor, marking a significant advance in the country's reconstructive surgery and highlighting growing capabilities in complex transplant procedures.

The recipient, a 43-year-old man, had previously undergone partial removal of his penis at the hospital's Andrology Centre. While he had recovered well over four years of treatment and maintained normal urinary function, the remaining tissue was too short for normal sexual activity, severely affecting his confidence and quality of life.

To restore both appearance and function, the patient underwent a thorough assessment by a multidisciplinary team. Doctors evaluated his medical condition, immune compatibility, psychological readiness and ethical considerations before determining that he was a suitable candidate for the transplant.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Quang, Director of the Andrology Centre, said the surgery was technically demanding. Surgeons had to rebuild the urinary passage and erectile tissues while reconnecting tiny blood vessels and nerves using microsurgical techniques.

The operation brought together specialists in organ transplantation, andrology, microsurgery, anaesthesia, intensive care, immunology and nursing, following modern transplant protocols aimed at ensuring both the survival of the transplanted tissue and the patient's long-term recovery.

Doctors said the achievement could open up new treatment options for patients who have lost the organ due to cancer, trauma or accidents, while demonstrating Vietnam's ability to perform highly advanced reconstructive transplant surgery.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Duong Duc Hung, Director of Viet Duc University Hospital, said only five penis transplants have been documented worldwide, with the latest reported in 2018.

As the first operation of its kind in Vietnam, the hospital spent months developing treatment protocols, studying international experience and assembling a multidisciplinary team that included experts in transplantation, andrology, microsurgery, anaesthesia, immunology and pathology.

The patient has shown encouraging progress since the operation. He remains fully conscious and in stable condition, with normal vital signs. Doctors said the surgical wound is healing well, no major early complications have been detected, and the patient is responding positively to anti-rejection treatment and post-operative care.

They cautioned, however, that additional follow-up is needed to evaluate the recovery of sensation and function, as well as the risk of tissue rejection over the medium and long term. The patient will continue to receive close monitoring to assess the transplant's long-term outcome and maximise functional recovery.

Hospital officials said the successful transplant provides a strong foundation for expanding advanced reconstructive transplant techniques in Vietnam, offering new hope to patients with severe injuries and conditions that previously had few effective treatment options./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Viet Duc University Hospital #penis transplant #reconstructive transplant
Follow VietnamPlus

For a healthy Vietnam

Resolution in action

Related News

See more

Spraying insecticide to prevent dengue fever in Dan Hoa commune, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi steps up dengue prevention as cases rise

According to the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC), 316 dengue cases were recorded across 74 communes and wards in the city from August 7-14, up 81 from the previous week. Eleven new outbreaks were also reported, bringing the total number since the beginning of 2026 to 63, with 24 still active.

Screening and early cancer detection using advanced medical equipment at a healthcare facility (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets Southeast Asia’s leading medical tourism position by 2030

Medical tourists to Vietnam currently mainly comprise overseas Vietnamese and visitors from Cambodia, Laos, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia and several European countries. Popular services include cosmetic dentistry, assisted reproduction, aesthetic medicine, general health check-ups and some advanced medical specialties.

An ambulance from the pre-hospital emergency care service in Phu Quoc special zone in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Pre-hospital emergency care system to be launched nationwide

From 2027, the national pre-hospital emergency management platform will be put into operation, connecting data with the 113, 114 and 115 emergency call systems to facilitate rapid emergency dispatch and improve public access to emergency services.

Foreign patients travel to Vietnam for robotic cancer surgery at one-tenth of US costs

Foreign patients travel to Vietnam for robotic cancer surgery at one-tenth of US costs

With robot-assisted surgery costing tens of thousands of dollars in the US and Singapore, a growing number of international patients are traveling to Vietnam for robotic cancer surgery, including procedures for prostate, gynecological and gastrointestinal cancers, using the US made da Vinci Xi system at costs starting from just 3,000 USD.

Under a phased rollout beginning in 2026, every resident in Ho Chi Minh City will receive at least one annual health check-up or health screening. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City develops integrated multi-tier healthcare system

Under the new model, healthcare is organised into interconnected levels based on people's needs rather than administrative boundaries. Patients can move seamlessly between levels while their electronic health records and treatment information remain connected through digital platforms, referral systems, telemedicine, electronic medical records, and integrated health databases.

Doctors conduct heart and lung examinations for workers. (Photo: VNA)

Draft policy encourages people to prepare for old age from middle age

A draft circular guiding the implementation of the National Target Programme on Health Care, Population and Development (2026-2035) marks a shift from focusing solely on elderly care to encouraging healthy and independent ageing through early preparation. It covers healthy lifestyles, regular health check-ups, financial planning, suitable employment and home-based elderly care skills.

The meeting between the Vietnam Military Medical University delegation and leaders of the Lao Ministry of National Defence in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos deepen military medical cooperation

Since 1954, Vietnam Military Medical University has trained 687 Lao military medical personnel, including 322 doctors, 67 master's degree holders, 10 doctorate holders, and dozens of specialist physicians, alongside hundreds of pharmacists and medical technicians.

Dr. Nguyen Thanh Xuan is performing brain surgery on a patient (Photo published by VNA)

National strategy aims to build advanced medical ecosystem

Vietnam's adjusted healthcare network master plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, also outlines a regional structure covering the country's six socio-economic regions. It envisages 17 provincial general hospitals serving regional functions, at least one highly specialised hospital in each region, and at least one advanced medical facility in every province and city.