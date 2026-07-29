Thailand's exports to US surge

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai exports to the US grew over the first nine months of the fiscal year (starting October 1, 2025), up by nearly 34% year-on-year for a value of 2.13 trillion THB (63.32 billion USD).



The Bangkok Post cited the Thai Customs Department's trade statistics, which show that the country’s total trade value tallied 19 trillion THB during the period, rising from 11 trillion THB posted in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.



Imports totalled 10.2 trillion THB, increasing by 23% in THB terms and 30% in USD terms. Exports amounted to 8.8 trillion THB, rising by 8.4% in THB terms and 14% in USD terms.



Phantong Loykulnanta, director-general of the department, said among Thailand's key trading partners, the US stood out with export growth of 33.7%, bringing total export turnover to 2.13 trillion THB. Major export products included telecom equipment, electronic components and tyres. Imports from the US reached 610 billion THB, up 22%./.

VNA