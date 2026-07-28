Thailand launches app and certification scheme for street food

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has officially launched the Thai Street Gold Star mobile application alongside a quality certification programme for street food vendors, as part of a national strategy to raise service standards, accelerate digital transformation and expand market opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The app enables both local and international diners to easily locate certified street food vendors. Users can browse accredited eateries, explore recommended menus and signature dishes, and access precise locations with navigation guidance. The programme is initially rolled out in three major tourism hubs including Bangkok, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.

To earn the Thai Street Gold Star certification, vendors must meet assessment criteria across three key areas: Safety, covering food hygiene and preparation standards; Brand Identity, evaluating the uniqueness and presentation of dishes; and Service, measuring customer care and overall dining experience.

The initiative is jointly implemented by Thailand’s Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP), Suan Dusit University and partner organisations. Participating vendors will receive practical support, including training in business planning, digital marketing, artificial intelligence (AI) applications and food safety practices.

Certified vendors will also gain promotional opportunities through food exhibitions and events in Bangkok, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, allowing them to showcase their cuisine, engage directly with tourists and boost sales.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said Thai cuisine and street food remain among the country's greatest strengths. She noted that combining higher standards with digital technology would enhance the competitiveness of food operators, generate income for SMEs, stimulate tourism and reinforce Thailand’s ambition to become a leading global destination for sustainable culinary and wellness tourism.

According to the Thai government, the country's street food market is now valued at more than 261 billion THB (7.7 billion USD) and continues to grow rapidly. Time Out ranked Bangkok as the world's second-best food city in 2025, up from the sixth place in 2024. Meanwhile, renowned food streets such as Banthat Thong Road continue to attract large numbers of international visitors./.​