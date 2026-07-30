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Thailand, Cambodia pledge to maintain ceasefire agreement

Representatives from both sides concurred on strengthening coordination to ensure that humanitarian assistance for citizens of both countries is delivered fully and effectively at a meeting held at the Ban Khlong Luek international border crossing in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province on July 29.

The Cambodian side is pictured from the Ban Pakkad border checkpoint in Khlong Yai district of Chanthaburi province, Thailand. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)
The Cambodian side is pictured from the Ban Pakkad border checkpoint in Khlong Yai district of Chanthaburi province, Thailand. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The border coordination agencies of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to continue strictly implementing the ceasefire agreement, refrain from provocative actions along the border, and keep border crossings between the two countries closed, except for the repatriation of citizens.

Representatives from both sides concurred on strengthening coordination to ensure that humanitarian assistance for citizens of both countries is delivered fully and effectively at a meeting held at the Ban Khlong Luek international border crossing in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province on July 29. They also affirmed that border crossings have not yet been reopened. Currently, they are operating only to allow Cambodian citizens to return home and Thai citizens to be repatriated.

The representatives requested that forces stationed along the border strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreement signed on July 28, 2025 as well as uphold the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the survey and demarcation of the Thailand–Cambodia border.

In addition, both sides committed to refraining from any actions that could escalate tensions in the border area and to maintaining cooperation and dialogue to ensure the security and safety of the people of both countries.

The meeting was held under the regular coordination mechanism involving the Cambodia–Thailand Border Coordination Office, the First Army Area's Operations Centre, the Burapha Task Force of Thailand, and Cambodian border coordination agencies in the Poipet area./.​

VNA
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