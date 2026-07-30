Malaysia calls on ASEAN not to sideline nuclear power in energy transition

​Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) not to sideline nuclear power in its energy transition efforts as the region seeks a stable, affordable, and reliable energy supply.

Speaking at a regional energy conference in Selangor state on July 29, Anwar said that while ASEAN member states are placing strong emphasis on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, nuclear energy has not received the attention it deserves.

The Prime Minister said nuclear power could play a crucial role in supporting the objectives of the ASEAN Plan of Action on Energy Cooperation as member states seek to balance energy security with emissions reduction, the New Straits Times reported.

Anwar also said that energy transition does not proceed on a straight line, nor can integration proceed in isolation. Amid the current energy crisis, ASEAN's heavy reliance on fossil fuels has prompted greater interest in alternative energy sources, yet nuclear power continues to be given a lower priority.

Sharing Malaysia's national strategy, Anwar said the country's National Energy Transition Roadmap is built on three key objectives: ensuring a stable, affordable, and reliable energy supply; using energy as a driver of economic growth; and reducing emissions while preserving natural ecosystems. He stressed that the energy transition must be guided by a balanced approach that fully considers reliability, affordability, and sustainability. Decisions made during these crucial years, he said, will have far-reaching implications and shape the region's future for decades to come.

He also stressed that ASEAN needs collective action and stronger cooperation to overcome the challenges ahead, adding that the ultimate goal of the energy transition is to improve people's lives./.