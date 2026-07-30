World

10th ASEAN Media Forum held in Philippines

Professional journalism must move beyond conventional practices. In addition to chronicling events, the media has a role in helping the public better understand ASEAN policies, making it a vital partner in advancing regional integration, according to ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

The 10th ASEAN Media Forum takes place in Manila, the Philippines on July 29–30. (Photo: VNA)
The 10th ASEAN Media Forum takes place in Manila, the Philippines on July 29–30. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – The 10th ASEAN Media Forum opened in Manila, the Philippines on July 29, serving as an annual platform to convey key messages on ASEAN’s goals, achievements and challenges to top newsrooms across the region while offering journalists a space to discuss pressing international and regional issues.

The two-day forum drew delegates from leading ASEAN press outlets, senior officials from member states, experts, businesses and ASEAN development partners. It was co-hosted by the ASEAN Secretariat and the Capacity Building for the ASEAN Secretariat (CAPACITIES4ASEC) project, carried out by Germany’s GIZ with funding from the German Federal Foreign Office.

In his opening speech, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn warned that the media is being hit by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and technological disruption, which affect public opinion, spawn competing narratives, blur facts or widen divisions. Against such backdrop, professional journalism must move beyond conventional practices. In addition to chronicling events, the media has a role in helping the public better understand ASEAN policies, making it a vital partner in advancing regional integration.

German Ambassador to the Philippines Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke and Philippine Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs for Policy Leo M. Herrera-Lim reaffirmed their countries’ readiness to keep backing and cooperating with ASEAN’s development goals in the new context.

A headline feature of this year’s gathering was a special session for direct dialogue with the ASEAN Secretary-General. Participants shared views, raised questions and dug into a wide range of issues, from emerging risks to the major trends confronting the bloc.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency reporters, Kao stressed that artificial intelligence is a tool that opens abundant development opportunities while also posing serious risks around the spread of misinformation. ASEAN and international bodies, he said, are now working to craft guidelines, ethical standards and policies to mitigate AI’s negative fallout without putting a brake on innovation, which he called a key driver of economic growth.

Kao said fighting fake news is a shared responsibility of governments and media outlets. Governments need to put sound legal frameworks in place, while the media has a role to play in raising public awareness and pushing citizens to verify information sources.

According to him, the ASEAN Secretariat and member states are ramping up the dissemination of ASEAN’s achievements and challenges through websites, social media and other communication channels.

On the forum’s first day, participants also attended two thematic sessions taking stock of a decade of the ASEAN Media Forum, and another on ASEAN’s geopolitics and energy security amid global volatility./.

VNA
#ASEAN Secretary-General #10th ASEAN Media Forum #ASEAN Secretariat #Kao Kim Hourn #ASEAN press outlets #Philippines Philippines ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung attends the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF-33). (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, ASEAN continue to strengthen foundations of regional peace

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has described Vietnam as an important and constructive member of ASEAN over the past three decades, highlighting its significant contributions to the political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars. He expressed confidence that Vietnam will continue playing an active role in advancing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

ASEAN Regional Forum adopts Manila Plan of Action for 2026–2036

ASEAN Regional Forum adopts Manila Plan of Action for 2026–2036

The 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum convened on July 23 as part of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings in the Philippines, formally adopting the Manila Plan of Action for 2026–2036, which will serve as the guiding framework for the ASEAN Regional Forum 's activities over the coming decade.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.