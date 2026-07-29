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ASEAN diplomats in Mexico support children in need

Around 50 children aged between one and 14 participated in the exchange activities with diplomats from ASEAN member states.

Delegates at the event (Photo: Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico)
Delegates at the event (Photo: Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico)

Mexico City (VNA) - The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) on July 28 organised a charity visit to Hogar Providencia I.A.P. orphanage in Mexico City, reaffirming ASEAN's commitment to solidarity, social responsibility and people-centred community engagement.

Hogar Providencia I.A.P., established in 1966, is a non-profit organisation providing care for orphaned, abandoned and vulnerable children. The centre currently looks after more than 100 children from newborns to 18 years old, offering accommodation, education, healthcare, psychological support and life skills to help them develop and integrate into society.

Around 50 children aged between one and 14 participated in the exchange activities with diplomats from ASEAN member states.

To support the children's daily needs and education, the embassies of Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand donated essential supplies, food, toys and school materials to the orphanage. Each embassy also prepared a signature national dish and presented 15 gift packages to the children.

A highlight of the event was an interactive session introducing ASEAN through educational games. Children learned about ASEAN member states, national flags and cultural symbols while taking part in quizzes, with prizes awarded to encourage participation.

The programme continued with football matches, drawing activities and other group games, creating a lively atmosphere where barriers of age, language and nationality gave way to friendship, care and shared enjoyment.

The event underscored the commitment of ASEAN diplomatic missions in Mexico to supporting local communities while promoting the image of ASEAN as a united, compassionate and people-centred regional community./.

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