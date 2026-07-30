World

Laos advances sustainable water management to address climate challenges

In his opening remarks, Lao NA Vice President Vilayvong Boutdakham highlighted the growing challenges posed by climate change, natural disasters and energy shortages, noting that these issues are having significant impacts on livelihoods and sustainable development across the region.

The 3rd Roundtable on Climate and Water Issues and the 9th Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Water Consultative Council (AAWC) in Vientiane on July 28. (Photo: VNA)
The 3rd Roundtable on Climate and Water Issues and the 9th Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Water Consultative Council (AAWC) in Vientiane on July 28. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao National Assembly (NA) on July 28 hosted the 3rd Roundtable on Climate and Water Issues and the 9th Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Water Consultative Council (AAWC) in Vientiane.

The events brought together lawmakers, policymakers and experts to enhance regional cooperation and exchange legislative experience on sustainable water governance and climate resilience.

They saw the attendance of Lao NA Vice President Vilayvong Boutdakham; Han Jung-ae, member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea and Chair of the AAWC; parliamentarians from AAWC member countries; representatives of ministries and agencies from Laos and the Republic of Korea; diplomats; and experts.

In his opening remarks, Vilayvong highlighted the growing challenges posed by climate change, natural disasters and energy shortages, noting that these issues are having significant impacts on livelihoods and sustainable development across the region.

He said about 90% of Laos lies within the Mekong River Basin, with annual renewable water resources estimated at around 334 cubic kilometres. However, only about 11% of these resources are currently utilised for socio-economic development.

To improve water governance, the Lao NA has adopted the Vision to 2040 and the National Strategy on Water and Water Resources Management to 2030, which aim to promote the sustainable use of water resources and support clean energy development, including hydropower. The legislature is also strengthening oversight of the implementation of the Law on Water and Water Resources and related laws to ensure the efficient and sustainable use of water.

The Lao Government has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, he added.

Vilayvong called on AAWC member countries, research institutions and the private sector to expand cooperation in water treatment and reuse technologies. He also stressed the importance of increasing financial support for least-developed and developing countries to accelerate the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.

Established in 2019, the AAWC has become an important platform for legislators, governments and stakeholders to exchange experience on water-related legislation and policies, contributing to more effective water resource management and stronger climate resilience across Asia./.

VNA
#3rd Roundtable on Climate and Water Issues #9th Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Water Consultative Council #water management #Lao National Assembly Laos
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Officials at the closing sitting of the 10th Lao NA's first extraordinary session on July 10, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Laos adopts coordinated steps to propel economic growth

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, addressing the first extraordinary session of the 10th Lao National Assembly from July 6-10, said the push is designed to hit the economic growth targets and macroeconomic benchmarks approved by the legislature.

Patuxai monument in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)

Laos records strong economic growth in first half of 2026

Speaking at the first extraordinary session of the 10th National Assembly, the PM said state budget revenue reached 44,956 billion LAK (2.1 billion USD), equal to 54% of the total target for 2026 and 19% higher than the same period last year.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.