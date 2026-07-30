Laos advances sustainable water management to address climate challenges

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao National Assembly (NA) on July 28 hosted the 3rd Roundtable on Climate and Water Issues and the 9th Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Water Consultative Council (AAWC) in Vientiane.



The events brought together lawmakers, policymakers and experts to enhance regional cooperation and exchange legislative experience on sustainable water governance and climate resilience.



They saw the attendance of Lao NA Vice President Vilayvong Boutdakham; Han Jung-ae, member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea and Chair of the AAWC; parliamentarians from AAWC member countries; representatives of ministries and agencies from Laos and the Republic of Korea; diplomats; and experts.



In his opening remarks, Vilayvong highlighted the growing challenges posed by climate change, natural disasters and energy shortages, noting that these issues are having significant impacts on livelihoods and sustainable development across the region.



He said about 90% of Laos lies within the Mekong River Basin, with annual renewable water resources estimated at around 334 cubic kilometres. However, only about 11% of these resources are currently utilised for socio-economic development.



To improve water governance, the Lao NA has adopted the Vision to 2040 and the National Strategy on Water and Water Resources Management to 2030, which aim to promote the sustainable use of water resources and support clean energy development, including hydropower. The legislature is also strengthening oversight of the implementation of the Law on Water and Water Resources and related laws to ensure the efficient and sustainable use of water.



The Lao Government has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, he added.



Vilayvong called on AAWC member countries, research institutions and the private sector to expand cooperation in water treatment and reuse technologies. He also stressed the importance of increasing financial support for least-developed and developing countries to accelerate the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.



Established in 2019, the AAWC has become an important platform for legislators, governments and stakeholders to exchange experience on water-related legislation and policies, contributing to more effective water resource management and stronger climate resilience across Asia./.

VNA