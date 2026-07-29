Politics

Vietnam, Indonesia strengthen business links to unlock trade potential

Vietnamese companies showcased a wide range of products, including agricultural produce, seafood, beverages, consumer goods, textiles, household products, furniture and handicrafts at the Vietnam–Indonesia business matching conference held in Jakarta on July 29.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong and trade representatives from Vietnam and Indonesia at the business matching conference in Jakarta on July 29. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong and trade representatives from Vietnam and Indonesia at the business matching conference in Jakarta on July 29. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam and Indonesia are stepping up efforts to strengthen business-to-business connections as the two countries seek to unlock the full potential of bilateral trade, which surpassed 17.2 billion USD in 2025 but remains below the capacity of their combined market of more than 380 million people.

Around 40 Indonesian companies met with nearly 20 Vietnamese firms at the Vietnam–Indonesia business matching conference held in Jakarta on July 29. The event was jointly organised by the Foreign Market Development Department under Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Vietnam Trade Office in Indonesia, and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) on the sidelines of Vietnam Goods Day in Indonesia, attracting more than 100 participants.

Vietnamese companies showcased a wide range of products, including agricultural produce, seafood, beverages, consumer goods, textiles, household products, furniture and handicrafts. Product exhibitions, tasting sessions and business matching activities enabled companies from both countries to explore market demand and partnership opportunities.

Addressing the conference, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong said the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 has created favourable conditions for expanding trade and investment. Although two-way trade exceeded 17.2 billion USD last year, he noted that considerable room for growth remains if businesses strengthen direct cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration.

Phan Thi Dieu Linh, deputy head of the Southeast Asia, South Asia and Regional Cooperation Division under the MoIT's Foreign Market Development Department, said regional trade agreements, including the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), have provided significant tariff advantages.

However, she stressed that companies must identify suitable partners and gain a better understanding of technical standards, consumer preferences and distribution networks to fully benefit from these agreements.

Linh said the two economies are highly complementary, with Indonesia offering abundant raw materials and Vietnam possessing strong manufacturing and processing capabilities. The conference also gave Vietnamese businesses an opportunity to engage directly with Indonesian importers and distributors, receive feedback on product quality, packaging, pricing and consumer preferences, and better understand Halal certification and distribution requirements.

The MoIT expected the business contacts established at the event to gradually develop into concrete cooperation agreements and commercial contracts, with continued support from the Vietnam Trade Office in Indonesia.

Damayanti Siahaan, Vice Chairperson of the Vietnam–Indonesia Bilateral Committee at KADIN, said the outlook for business cooperation is highly promising thanks to the complementary nature of the two economies. She identified electric vehicles, agriculture, fisheries, electronics and semiconductors as sectors with significant potential, adding that businesses should build on their strengths rather than view each other as competitors.

The conference's business matching sessions opened new channels for cooperation, laying the groundwork for Vietnamese and Indonesian companies to expand partnerships and strengthen business ties in the years ahead./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam #Indonesia #trade potential
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnam, Indonesia hold great potential for AI, semiconductor cooperation

Vietnam, Indonesia hold great potential for AI, semiconductor cooperation

Vietnam and Indonesia have significant potential to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence and the semiconductor industry by capitalising on their complementary advantages. Lamijo, a researcher at Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency, told the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Jakarta in a recent interview.

Vietnam, Indonesia chart new strategic cooperation agenda

Vietnam, Indonesia chart new strategic cooperation agenda

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung paid an official visit to Indonesia on July 14, where he co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Vietnam - Indonesia Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation and, together with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono, signed the 2026–2030 Action Plan to realise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.