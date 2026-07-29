Politics

National teleconference disseminates resolutions of 14th Party Central Committee’s third session

According to the agenda, participants are expected to study a series of resolutions and conclusions adopted at the third plenum. These cover key strategic issues, including renewing Vietnam’s development model; building and developing the country into a strong sea-based nation; fostering a disciplined, safe, civilised, harmonious and developed society; and the National Security Strategy.

An overview of the conference at the central venue, Dien Hong Hall of the National Assembly House in Hanoi on July 29. (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the conference at the central venue, Dien Hong Hall of the National Assembly House in Hanoi on July 29. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat convened a national teleconference in Hanoi on July 29 to study, disseminate and implement the resolutions adopted at the committee’s recent third session.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended and delivered a keynote address.

Also attending the event were Politburo members: Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, along with incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

The conference is connected to meeting points across central, provincial and commune levels, as well as military units nationwide. It is broadcast live by Vietnam Television (VTV), Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and local radio and television stations to enable officials, Party members and the public to follow the proceedings.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (fourth from left, first row) and other delegates at the conference's central venue, Dien Hong Hall of the National Assembly House in Hanoi on July 29. (Photo: VNA)

According to the agenda, participants are expected to study a series of resolutions and conclusions adopted at the third plenum. These cover key strategic issues, including renewing Vietnam’s development model; building and developing the country into a strong sea-based nation; fostering a disciplined, safe, civilised, harmonious and developed society; and the National Security Strategy.

They are also scheduled to gain insights into viewpoints on amending the Land Law and related laws; strengthening environmental protection and climate change response in the new period; continuing to perfect and efficiently operate the overall organisational model of the political system and the two-tier local administration model; revising the Party Central Committee's Regulation 20-QD/TW on the implementation of the Party Statutes; along with updated regulations on conduct prohibited for Party members./.

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