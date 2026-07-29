☀️ Morning digest on July 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on July 28 received President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Phayvy Syboualypha who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.



Welcoming the Lao official, the Vietnamese leader congratulated him on his appointment as President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos, describing the position as particularly important at a time when Laos is restructuring its government apparatus, consolidating its local administrations, building an independent and self-reliant economy, and strengthening its socialist rule-of-law state. Read full story



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on July 28 received President of Cambodia's National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam receives President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary on July 28. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Cambodia on its socio-economic achievements, and affirmed Vietnam's consistent support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Cambodia. Read full story



– National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man held talks with Samdech Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, in Hanoi on July 28 following an official welcome ceremony, as the Cambodian parliamentary leader is paying an official visit to Vietnam from July 27-29.



Welcoming Khuon Sudary and the high-level Cambodian parliamentary delegation, NA Chairman Man said the visit will help strengthen mutual trust and deepen cooperation between the two legislatures while advancing the implementation of commitments and agreements reached by key leaders of the two Parties and countries. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and visiting Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary agreed to deepen economic connectivity, with a focus on transport, infrastructure, telecommunications, and finance-banking, during their meeting in Hanoi on July 28.



PM Hung said the Cambodian leader’s visit would help foster political trust, enhance cooperation between the two Parties, governments and peoples, and provide fresh impetus for the further development of bilateral ties. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 28 commended the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a strategic policy advisory partner and a trusted companion in Vietnam’s socio-economic development process.



Receiving Jochen Schmittmann, outgoing IMF Regional Resident Representative for Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, and Fazurin Jamaludin, who will assume the position of IMF Regional Resident Representative for Vietnam and Laos on August 23, PM Hung thanked Schmittmann for his contributions during his tenure, particularly in maintaining policy dialogue and facilitating training and capacity-building programmes. Read full story



– The Vietnamese and Lao supreme courts have agreed to further strengthen cooperation, with a focus on judicial reform, digital transformation, personnel training and development of electronic courts.



The commitment was made at the talks in Hanoi on July 28 between Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang and President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Phayvy Syboualypha. Read full story



– Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with Secretary General of Burundi’s National Council for the Defence of Democracy–Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) Révérien Ndikuriyo in Hanoi on July 28.



Ndikuriyo is leading a high-ranking CNDD-FDD delegation on an official visit to Vietnam from July 27 to 31. Read full story



– Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship with Lithuania and hopes to deepen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung told his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys during their talks in Hanoi on July 28.



Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kestutis Budrys (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Lithuanian minister, Trung said the visit reflects Lithuania's strong commitment to expanding comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam. He noted that it also helps implement agreements reached by the two countries' high-ranking leaders following the official visit to Vietnam by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in June 2025, while preparing for the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027. Read full story



– Vietnam and Panama agreed to strengthen political and economic cooperation as well as coordination at multilateral forums during the second political consultation between their foreign ministries in Hanoi on July 28, which was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang and his Panamanian counterpart Carlos Arturo Hoyos.



Giang briefed the Panamanian delegation on Vietnam's recent socio-economic achievements and future development priorities. He noted with satisfaction that bilateral relations have continued to grow across multiple areas over the past 51 years since the two countries established diplomatic ties on August 28, 1975. Read full story./.