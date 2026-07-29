Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in Party theoretical work

Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation from the Communist Review of Vietnam led by its Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Ha was received by Vansy Kuamua, member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Deputy Head of its Commission for Propaganda and Training, in Vientiane on July 28.



Vansy described the Vietnamese delegation's visit as a meaningful activity to reinforce the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States and peoples.



The Lao official praised the growing cooperation between Laos' Alounmai Magazine and Vietnam's Communist Review, particularly the Memorandum of Understanding, as well as as well as professional exchanges, cooperation in staff training, theoretical research, and the dissemination of Party policies and guidelines, and technical support.



For his part, Ha briefed the host on the outcomes of the July 27 talks between the Communist Review and Alounmai Magazine. He affirmed that the Communist Review will continue to work closely with its Lao counterpart to translate the concept of "strategic cohesion" in Vietnam–Laos relations into concrete actions, in line with the orientation set by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties.



During their talks, the two magazines reviewed cooperation and agreed on major directions for collaboration through 2027.



The two sides pledged to step up delegation exchanges, share professional experience, and strengthen joint research and communication on theoretical and practical issues.



They also agreed to organise additional professional training programmes for Alounmai Magazine's staff, expand exchanges of information, articles and research findings, and establish a direct coordination mechanism to improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation. The Communist Review will continue supporting Alounmai Magazine in its modernisation process.



As the principal political theory journals of their respective Parties, the Communist Review and the Alounmai Magazine play an important role in theoretical research, disseminating Party guidelines and policies, and safeguarding the ideological foundations of the Parties./.

VNA