Politics

Vietnam, Cambodia promote legislative experience sharing

Vietnam and Cambodia on July 29 reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation and legislative experience sharing as part of broader efforts to deepen bilateral ties.

Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary (R) and Vietnamese National Assembly Vice Chairwoman and President of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh. (Photo: VNA)
Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary (R) and Vietnamese National Assembly Vice Chairwoman and President of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Cambodia on July 29 reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation and legislative experience sharing as part of broader efforts to deepen bilateral ties.

The commitment was highlighted when Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary received Nguyen Thi Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairwoman of Vietnam's National Assembly, Chairwoman of the Vietnam–Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship Group, and President of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association in Hanoi.

Thanh welcomed Khuon Sudary and the high-level Cambodian parliamentary delegation on their official visit to Vietnam, saying that under the leadership of the two ruling parties and with close coordination between the two legislatures and governments, bilateral relations have continued to grow stronger and contributed to the development of both countries.

She noted that cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, and defence-security has become increasingly substantive, while the friendship associations of the two countries have introduced new approaches to their activities. In 2025, the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association organised a conference linking business clubs from both countries, resulting in the signing of a number of investment cooperation agreements.

She expressed confidence that high-level exchanges would continue to drive more effective cooperation between the two Parties, States, National Assemblies and Governments. She also called on the Cambodian National Assembly President to support closer cooperation between the two parliamentary friendship groups, enabling them to serve as an effective bridge for legislative exchanges and the sharing of lawmaking experience.

Thanh showed gratitude to the Cambodian side for supporting friendship activities and hoped Cambodia would continue providing favourable conditions for the Vietnamese-origin community to live and work stably under local laws, especially by helping resolve legal documentation matters.

Looking ahead to the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia in 2027, she said the parliamentary friendship groups and friendship associations of both countries would coordinate closely with each other to organise a wide range of practical commemorative activities to celebrate the enduring friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two nations.

For her part, Khuon Sudary welcomed Thanh's proposals, highlighting the important role of parliamentary diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges in strengthening solidarity and deepening the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Cambodia.

She reaffirmed Cambodia's readiness to support Vietnam in the search, recovery and identification of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia, contributing to the implementation of the ongoing "500-day campaign" dedicated to this effort.

The Cambodian National Assembly President also called on the friendship organisations of both countries to continue fostering mutual understanding and work closely in organising activities marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, helping younger generations better understand the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Earlier the same day, Khuon Sudary visited the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi./.

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