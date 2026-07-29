Hai Phong forges ahead of schedule to identify unnamed fallen soldiers

Hai Phong (VNA) – The northern city of Hai Phong is expediting the DNA sampling of unidentified fallen soldiers under the nationwide 500-day campaign to identify martyrs' remains. The goal is to complete the work ahead of schedule despite challenging weather and terrain.



At Duy Tan Martyrs' Cemetery in Nhi Chieu ward, gravestones still bear the inscription "Unidentified." The cemetery is one of three in the ward where biological samples are being collected for DNA analysis to help determine the identities of fallen soldiers. The process is meticulous at every stage, from excavation and sampling to digitalisation and transfer of samples to forensic laboratories to ensure accuracy and maintain the solemnity of the fallen.



Tran Hong Tuc, Vice Chairman of the Nhi Chieu People's Committee, said the ward has 133 unidentified graves requiring sampling across three cemeteries, the largest number in the city. It aims to complete collection within about 15 days while continuing to coordinate DNA sampling from martyrs' relatives for comparison and identity verification.



The campaign is being implemented simultaneously across the city. On July 28, sample collection was carried out in Nguyen Trai ward, while Tran Hung Dao ward had earlier completed sampling from 68 graves ahead of schedule.



All localities are following the principle of "six clear responsibilities" – clearly defining personnel, tasks, timelines, responsibilities, expected outcomes and authority – while ensuring that all technical procedures are conducted safely, respectfully and in accordance with professional standards.



According to the municipal Military Command, the standing agency of the city's Steering Committee for the Identification of Remains, Hai Phong is home to 383 martyrs' cemeteries, including 230 with graves requiring biological sample collection. A total of 2,609 graves are expected to undergo DNA sampling. Mass sample collection officially began on June 1, with the original target of completing the work by January 31, 2027.



After more than one month of implementation, the city now aims to complete the work at all martyrs' cemeteries by the end of August 2026.



With the concerted efforts of the political system and the armed forces, Hai Phong is striving to fulfil the objectives of the 500-day campaign, helping restore the identities of unnamed martyrs. The project will meet the long-standing aspirations of their families, and uphold Vietnam's tradition of honouring those who sacrificed for the nation./.

VNA