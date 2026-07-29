Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on July 29

The national teleconference held to study, disseminate and implement the resolutions adopted at the 14th Party Central Committee’s recent third meeting, the issuance of the national programme on child protection and child labour prevention and reduction for 2026–2030, and one Vietnamese killed in the July 28 earthquake in Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture are among news highlights on July 29.

☕ Afternoon briefing on July 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on July 29 called on the entire Party and political system to fully grasp the Party Central Committee's new strategic decisions and major policy shifts to ensure concerted implementation, stressing that every resolution must be translated into practical, accountable action programmes tailored to each ministry, sector and locality.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the national teleconference in Hanoi on July 29. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks at a national teleconference in Hanoi on July 29 to study, disseminate and implement the resolutions adopted at the committee’s recent third meeting, the top leader said the third plenum had reached broad consensus on major decisions concerning Party and political system building, national development and defence. Read full story

– Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc received Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kestutis Budrys in Hanoi on July 28, saying that ample potential and room remain for cooperation between the two countries.

Hailing the outcomes of Budrys’s talks with Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, Tuc called his guest’s official visit a contribution to the traditional friendship between the two countries as well as the substantive development of the Vietnam–EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read full story

– Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has called on Swiss financial institutions, tech firms and investment funds to participate in developing Vietnam’s international financial centre (IFC) as he met representatives of the canton of Zug, the venture capital fund Crypto Valley and local businesses on July 28 during his working visit to the European country.

The Deputy PM praised Zug’s success in building an innovation-driven technology and financial hub, describing its experience as valuable for Vietnam as the country is developing a crypto asset market and an IFC. He also highlighted large room for Vietnam and Switzerland to expand collaboration in finance, digital assets and innovation. Read full story

– Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has signed a decision approving the national programme on child protection, and child labour prevention and reduction for 2026–2030, aiming to ensure that every child grows up in a safe and healthy environment while strengthening support for vulnerable children and advancing the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to children.

The programme seeks to reduce child abuse nationwide and provide timely protection and comprehensive support for child victims of violence, sexual abuse and illegal child labour, children at risk of violence, exploitation and neglect, as well as those of other special circumstances. Read full story

– One male Vietnamese worker has been killed and at least one other Vietnamese citizen injured following the powerful earthquake that struck Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture on July 28, according to the labour management board under the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

The victim arrived in Japan as a technical intern in January 2026 and was affiliated with the Kumamoto Hitozukuri cooperative in the prefecture. During the earthquake, a crane inside the factory where he worked collapsed onto him. Despite the prompt arrival of police and emergency responders, the man could not be rescued because of the crane’s heavy weight. Seven other Vietnamese technical interns working at the factory managed to evacuate safely. Read full story

– The Gia Lai People's Committee, the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the Vietnam Quantum Technology Network (VNQuantum) officially launched Quantum Year 2026 on July 28, kicking off a year-long programme designed to support the central province's ambition of becoming a centre for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

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Delegates mark the launch of Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Held under the theme "Quantum Connectivity – Mastering Technology – Breakthrough Development", Quantum Year 2026 centres on four pillars: science, technology, education and training, and innovation ecosystem development. Read full story

– Doctors at Viet Duc University Hospital have carried out Vietnam's first penis transplant from a brain-dead donor, marking a significant advance in the country's reconstructive surgery and highlighting growing capabilities in complex transplant procedures.

To restore both appearance and function, the patient underwent a thorough assessment by a multidisciplinary team. Doctors evaluated his medical condition, immune compatibility, psychological readiness and ethical considerations before determining that he was a suitable candidate for the transplant. Read full story./.

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