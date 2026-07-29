Culture - Sports

Moscow museum bridges Vietnam-Russia cultural exchange

Among its rich collections, the Vietnamese gallery at the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow stands out as a vivid testament to the country's history, culture and craftsmanship, helping promote Vietnam's cultural identity to Russian and international visitors.

Vietnamese cultural artefacts on display at the State Museum of Oriental Art in Russia. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese cultural artefacts on display at the State Museum of Oriental Art in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Located in the heart of Moscow, the State Museum of Oriental Art is not only a repository of the artistic treasures of Asia but also a unique cultural space where the essence of Vietnamese culture is preserved and introduced to the Russian public.

Among its rich collections, the Vietnamese gallery stands out as a vivid testament to the country's history, culture and craftsmanship, helping promote Vietnam's cultural identity to Russian and international visitors.

Established on October 30, 1918, the museum began building its Vietnam collection in the early 1970s, when relations between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union flourished. Since then, hundreds of artefacts representing different periods of Vietnamese history have been added through cultural exchanges, creating one of the most comprehensive collections of Vietnamese art in Russia.

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey from the 11th century to the present day. Highlights include rare Ly and Tran Dynasty ceramics featuring cobalt blue and natural mineral glazes, reflecting the sophistication of Vietnam's traditional pottery.

Buddhist wooden sculptures from the 17th to 19th centuries, including statues of the Infant Buddha, the Reclining Buddha and Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, showcase the country's rich spiritual life and masterful woodcarving traditions.

The collection also features household objects, ancestral worship items and furnishings from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, offering insights into everyday life in traditional Vietnamese families.

A remarkable lacquer artwork depicting the Legend of Hoan Kiem Lake, collected in the late 1970s, is regarded as one of the museum's finest examples of Vietnam's 20th-century lacquer art.

Museum Director General Alexander Sedov described Vietnamese lacquer paintings as "a vivid expression of the harmony between Eastern philosophy, natural beauty and Vietnam's enduring cultural identity.

"The museum has continued to expand its Vietnam collection in recent years. It recently received three traditional water puppets depicting a fairy, a female farmer and a phoenix from Hanoi's Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre, adding another distinctive cultural element to its exhibition.

The museum has received strong support from Vietnamese cultural institutions, leaders and people. During the Vietnam Culture Week in Russia in July 2025, Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, visited the museum to open a major exhibition of Vietnamese lacquer paintings. She described the exhibition as "not only a cultural event, but also a bridge connecting the people of Vietnam and Russia through art." She also presented the museum with the Ao dai she wore during the Vietnamese leader's visit to Russia in May 2025, expressing hope that the museum's Vietnam collection would continue to symbolise the enduring friendship between the two countries' people.

Speaking at the event, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said cultural exchange is the cornerstone of the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly as the two countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Through its growing collection, the State Museum of Oriental Art continues to strengthen mutual understanding and cultural ties, serving as an important bridge for Vietnam-Russia cultural exchange in a new era./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #State Museum of Oriental Art #Vietnamese culture Russia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Editor-in-chief of Nhan Dan newspaper Le Quoc Minh (right) signs an agreement with Rossiya Segodnya Media Group (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia strengthen media cooperation

The agreement was inked by Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee (PCC), Deputy Head of the PCC’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, President of the Vietnam Journalists Association, and Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan, and Sergei Kochetkov, First Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Rossiya Segodnya.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

FM highlights Vietnam's role in advancing ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership

Foreign Minister Trung told the press following the PM’s participation in the summit, held in Kazan, Russia, on June 17-18, that the event has yielded "highly positive and comprehensive" results, laying a strategic foundation for cooperation between ASEAN and Russia – Vietnam’s comprehensive strategic partner.

See more

A performance of Ca tru, a traditional Vietnamese genre combining singing, poetry and instrumental music. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to build national brand for cultural industries

The draft law on cultural industry development seeks to establish a formal legal status for cultural industries within the national economic structure and connect their value chains to boost economic value, exports and strategic investment while promoting Vietnamese identity and soft power internationally.

A story published on The Star about the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinals between Vietnam and Malaysia (Photo: Screenshot)

ASEAN Cup 2026: Xuan Son hailed as key to Vietnam’s final berth

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website particularly highlighted head coach Kim Sang Sik’s decision to bring Nguyen Xuan Son on in the 60th minute, saying Son’s introduction proved decisive, helping Vietnam break through Malaysia’s defensive setup.

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.