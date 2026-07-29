Culture - Sports

Exhibition showcases legacy of scholar Le Quy Don

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Hang Nga, Director of the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts, said the exhibition gives visitors deeper insight into cultural figure and scholar Le Quy Don's vast scholarly contributions through photographs, historical documents, woodblock reproductions, stone inscriptions, books and other valuable archival materials.

Students and teachers explore the legacy of scholar Le Quy Don (Photo: VNA)
Students and teachers explore the legacy of scholar Le Quy Don (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – An exhibition celebrating the life, achievements and intellectual legacy of renowned Vietnamese scholar Le Quy Don opened on July 29 at the Le Quy Don Memorial Site in Hung Yen province, marking the start of activities commemorating the 300th anniversary of his birth.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Hang Nga, Director of the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts, said the exhibition gives visitors deeper insight into cultural figure and scholar Le Quy Don's vast scholarly contributions through photographs, historical documents, woodblock reproductions, stone inscriptions, books and other valuable archival materials.

Beyond presenting his academic achievements, the exhibition explores his political thought, moral values and unwavering commitment to the nation. His writings on governance, public welfare, national sovereignty, cultural diplomacy and scholarly exchange demonstrate not only his intellectual stature but also his enduring concern for the country's development and the well-being of its people.

The event is also intended to deepen public understanding of Vietnam's history, particularly among younger generations, encouraging them to pursue knowledge, develop critical thinking and contribute to building a prosperous and dynamic nation.

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Hung Yen Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the exhibition serves not only to preserve valuable historical heritage but also to inspire national pride, strengthen Vietnam's long-standing tradition of learning and encourage future generations to contribute to the country's development.

Widely regarded as one of Vietnam's greatest cultural figures and scholars, Le Quy Don (1726–2026) was born into a family of distinguished academics and displayed extraordinary talent from an early age, earning recognition as a child prodigy.

After finishing first in the imperial examinations three times, he went on to build a distinguished career as an upright mandarin and an outstanding polymath. His prolific body of work spans a wide range of disciplines, including history, geography, philosophy, literature and economics.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adopted a resolution to jointly commemorate the 300th anniversary of his birth, acknowledging that his intellectual legacy, commitment to practical learning and humanistic values transcend national borders and form part of humanity's shared cultural heritage.

The exhibition is part of a series of events marking the 300th anniversary of Le Quy Don's birth and will remain open until August 3./.

VNA
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