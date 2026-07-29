Politics

Upcoming diplomatic conferences to strengthen Vietnam’s international standing

The 33rd Diplomatic Conference and the 22nd National Conference on External Affairs would provide an opportunity for the diplomatic sector to review achievements in foreign affairs and local external relations, identify shortcomings, and draw lessons from recent years.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The 33rd Diplomatic Conference and the 22nd National Conference on External Affairs will help foster a common understanding, remove institutional bottlenecks, and enhance coordination among ministries, agencies, localities and Vietnam's overseas representative missions, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the two events, the ambassador said the conferences would provide an opportunity for the diplomatic sector to review achievements in foreign affairs and local external relations, identify shortcomings, and draw lessons from recent years.

They will also serve as a platform to forge a shared understanding, renew thinking and approaches, and ensure the diplomatic service is well equipped to meet increasingly demanding tasks. Particular emphasis will be placed on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' action programme to concretise the Politburo's Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW on Vietnam's foreign policy in the new era. Binh noted that these events are unfolding amid unprecedented shifts in the global landscape, carrying significant impacts on development and strategic security. They’re also the first to be organised since the 14th National Party Congress, which emphasised foreign affairs and international integration as crucial and regular tasks in Vietnam’s new stage of growth.

The conferences are set to introduce fresh ideas in Vietnam’s foreign relations, focusing on strategic autonomy, self-strengthening, and developing foreign relations in the country’s new era, matching its historical stature, cultural heritage, and rising position on the global stage.

These events follow a major shake-up in Vietnam's external affairs setup, which saw the consolidation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, and the transfer of some duties from the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations to the ministry.

They will also be the first such conferences since the establishment of the Central Steering Committee for Foreign Affairs and International Integration.

The ambassador noted that the 33rd Diplomatic Conference focuses on promoting Vietnam’s pioneering role and fulfilling the crucial and regular mission of its foreign affairs in the new era. Meanwhile, the 22nd national conference aims to enhance local external relations and tap into international resources for development. Discussions under these themes will centre on clarifying the role of foreign affairs in supporting national goals, such as achieving double-digit economic growth, proactively creating strategic opportunities, and bolstering strategic autonomy and self-strengthening.

This will help Vietnam's foreign affairs maintain strategic proactiveness, respond to emerging challenges, seize new opportunities, address remaining bottlenecks in the work, and continue to consolidate and elevate the country's standing on the international stage, Binh said.

He stressed that the 22nd national conference is also expected to build consensus on the direction and implementation of local external relations in the new period.

Given the significance of the two events, the diplomat expressed confidence that they would mark an important milestone, bringing about meaningful and substantive changes in both the thinking and actions of Vietnam's diplomatic service./.

VNA
#HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam’s international standing #33rd Diplomatic Conference #22nd National Conference on External Affairs #Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Delegates attend a conference to disseminate and implement the Politburo’s Resolution on carrying out the foreign policy orientations set forth by the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Diplomacy considered as driver of national development

More importantly, diplomacy is no longer limited to expanding relations or attracting external resources. It is increasingly expected to directly create new opportunities, conditions and drivers for development. Every diplomatic activity is therefore aimed at enhancing national competitiveness, innovation capacity, international integration and Vietnam’s position in global value chains.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.