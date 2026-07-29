Business

Vietnamese construction material makers set sights on Australia

Co-hosted by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, the Australia-Vietnam Investment and Logistics Council, and the Northern Vietnam Steel Structure Association, the gathering drew business representatives, industry bodies, and experts in construction, inspection, legal affairs, and logistics.

A corporate executive introduces the potential of Australia's construction material market (Photo: VNA)
A corporate executive introduces the potential of Australia's construction material market (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) - Australia’s accelerating infrastructure upgrade and a target to deliver 1.2 million new homes are fueling a sharp rise in demand for imported construction materials, opening a new pathway for Vietnamese suppliers, speakers said at a hybrid seminar in Sydney on July 29.

Co-hosted by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, the Australia-Vietnam Investment and Logistics Council, and the Northern Vietnam Steel Structure Association, the gathering drew business representatives, industry bodies, and experts in construction, inspection, legal affairs, and logistics.

In her opening speech, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia Tran Thi Thanh My said the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is widening the lane for economic, trade, and investment ties. Two-way trade has climbed in recent years, a sign that the two economies are a natural fit and trust between their business circles is deepening.

According to her, Vietnam’s construction materials industry has taken big leaps. Plenty of producers now run at a scale that keeps prices sharp, and they can shape output to match project-by-project needs. A growing number have also pushed into green materials, fire-resistant products, energy-saving solutions, and factory processes aimed at sustainability.

To navigate the Australian market, My urged companies to build a thorough understanding of technical standards, inspection procedures, legal requirements, and product liability.

vnanet-v.jpg
Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia Tran Thi Thanh My speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The trade office will aid in market research, regulation updates, and connections to partners, importers, and consultants, she said, adding that the attending experts will give Vietnamese companies a clearer map of the full journey into Australia, from quality certification and shipping to contract risk management.

Roy Halabi, Vice President of the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Vietnam has the capacity to churn out construction materials that can compete globally. But any company chasing lasting ties in Australia has to deliver on three fronts at once, including consistent quality, on-time delivery, and competitive pricing.

He noted that Australian contractors aren’t hunting for a factory to supply goods, but want a partner willing to see a project through. Australia, he said, runs a tight construction standards system; materials must comply with the National Construction Code and applicable standards. Non-compliant products can saddle contractors with severe safety, financial, and legal exposure.

Vietnamese businesses were advised to line up comprehensive technical documentation, engineering reports, independent test results, quality certificates, warranty policies, and after-sales support plans before knocking on any Australian customer’s door.

Participants said Australia delivers stable buying power, a transparent business climate, and well-defined demand, but price alone won’t win the market. Lasting growth takes serious investment and focus on quality standards, compliance paperwork, after-sales service, branding, and local partner networks./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #construction materials #two-way trade #Vietnam #Australia Australia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the meeting with Australian Minister for International Development Anne Aly. (Photo: Courtesy of the Finance Ministry)

Vietnam, Australia step up cooperation in strategic sectors

Tuan said Australia is one of Vietnam's important development partners, noting that cooperation between the two countries has consistently focused on practical outcomes and aligned with Vietnam's development priorities. He expressed his appreciation for Australia's continued support and voiced his confidence that the bilateral ties would become increasingly substantive and effective.

Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan (R) receives MP Anne Aly, Australian Minister for Small Business, Minister for International Development, and Minister for Multicultural Affairs in Hanoi on July 28. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia expand cooperation in high-quality human resources development

Huan spoke highly of the positive development of the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, affirming that the two countries still have substantial potential for cooperation in high-quality human resources development, science and technology, innovation, national governance and sustainable development.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (L) and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in their meeting in Manila on July 22. (Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Australia agree to deepen cooperation in priority areas

The two ministers reaffirmed their support for ASEAN's common position and underscored the need to maintain peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight. They reiterated that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

See more

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, World Bank join hand to boost public investment

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, held a working session with a World Bank (WB) delegation on the technical assistance programme for local public financial management reform in the Mekong delta city on August 20.

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.