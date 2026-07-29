Reference exchange rate stays stable on July 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,306 VND/USD on July 29, unchanged from the previous working day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,571 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,041 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks increased from the July 28 morning trading session.



Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 26,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,530 VND/USD, both up 15 VND.



Meanwhile, BIDV set its buying and selling rates at 26,145 VND/USD and 26,525 VND/USD, both rising 10 VND from the morning trading session on July 28./.

VNA