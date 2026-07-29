Politics

PM receives head of Lao Party's Organisation Commission

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 received Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and head of its Organisation Commission, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and head of its Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on July 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and head of its Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on July 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 received Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and head of its Organisation Commission, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

At the meeting, Sisay Leudetmounsone said her visit included working sessions with the Organisation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs. She highlighted the substantive and productive outcomes of the discussions held with the Vietnamese side.

PM Hung expressed his pleasure at the continued strong and comprehensive development of the Vietnam–Laos special solidarity, while commending the close cooperation between Laos' former Ministry of Home Affairs and now the LPRP Central Committee's Organisation Commission, and Vietnam's Ministry of Home Affairs.

He noted that the two sides have maintained regular high-level exchanges and close coordination in institution building, organisational reform, the management of public officials and civil servants, administrative reform, and efforts to enhance state governance. They have also supported one another at ASEAN meetings and regional cooperation forums on public administration.

The leader welcomed their signing of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2026–2030 period, describing it as evidence of both sides' proactive and flexible approach in updating their cooperation framework to reflect changes in the functions, responsibilities and organisational structures of the relevant agencies.

He called on the two agencies to continue their close cooperation by maintaining exchanges at all levels, effectively implementing the commitments outlined in the MoU, expanding information-sharing and professional exchanges in areas of mutual interest, and sharing practical models, initiatives and experience in organisational development, public administration and the building of a modern civil service.

PM Hung also urged the two sides to continue supporting one another at regional and international forums, particularly within ASEAN cooperation on public service. He requested that Vietnam's Ministry of Home Affairs continue assisting the LPRP Central Committee's Organisation Commission through training programmes, professional development courses and capacity-building initiatives tailored to Laos' practical needs and Vietnam's capabilities.

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A view of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

For her part, Sisay Leudetmounsone expressed her hope that Vietnam's senior leaders, particularly her host, would continue to support and provide guidance to further strengthen cooperation between the LPRP Central Committee's Organisation Commission and its Vietnamese counterparts.

She said priority areas for future cooperation include Party building, cadre training, the organization of state apparatus and local administrations, the management of public officials and civil servants, institutional development, administrative reform, emulation and commendation, and the restructuring of government agencies at all levels to create a leaner, more efficient and more effective administrative system./.

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#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Sisay Leudetmounsone #Vietnam Laos relations Laos Vietnam
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