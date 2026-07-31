Malaysia targets moving up global semiconductor value chain

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The graduates of the Advanced Semiconductor Academy Malaysia (ASEM) have secured well-paying jobs in the semiconductor industry, demonstrating the effectiveness of the training programme to prepare local talents for high value careers, said Malaysian Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He made the remark during a media conference after the recent ASEM Malaysian Talents Graduation and Appreciation ceremony.

The ceremony also recognised 454 participants who completed integrated circuit (IC) design training under ASEM across nine cohorts, marking another milestone in the nation’s semiconductor talent development efforts, according to the Media Selangor.

The minister added that the initiative formed part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen Malaysia's semiconductor talent pipeline and support its ambition to move further up the global semiconductor value chain.

Malaysia is currently ranked sixth globally in the semiconductor industry, especially in assembly, testing, and packaging. Nonetheless, he said that the country aims to strengthen its position by expanding into higher value activities such as IC design.

To date, ASEM has produced more than 723 alumni, partnered with over 10 global universities and research institutes, and collaborated with more than 150 industry partners.

In a similar development, he said the Government is expected to announce the next recipients of Arm's CSS and Arm Flexible Access tokens within the next two to three weeks, subject to the completion of administrative processes./.​