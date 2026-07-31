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Cambodia, Vietnam see new momentum for bilateral cooperation

The Vietnam visit by President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary provides fresh momentum for accelerating existing cooperation plans, particularly in sectors with strong growth potential.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) welcomes Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary, who paid an official visit to Vietnam from July 27 to 29. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) welcomes Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary, who paid an official visit to Vietnam from July 27 to 29. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary’s official visit to Vietnam from July 27–29 has helped further strengthen the two countries’ relations under the motto of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability,” with people-centred development at its core.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Phnom Penh cited a press release as saying that President Khuon Sudary expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade. She described the expanding economic partnership as a source of pride for both nations and reiterated the shared aspiration to raise two-way trade to 20 billion USD in the coming years.

The press release issued on July 30 said that through the visit, both countries agreed to further promote practical and effective collaboration across a wide range of areas and at all levels, with priority given to economic connectivity, transport infrastructure, exchanges on innovation-driven development, trade and investment, security and defence, transnational crime prevention, tourism, agriculture, education, healthcare, and support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

It stressed that Cambodia–Vietnam cooperation contributes not only to peace and development in the two countries but also to regional peace, stability and prosperity. Notably, the visit has yielded important outcomes, particularly in reinforcing political trust and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation for the people of both nations.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary view a photo exhibition on bilateral cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking to the VNA, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Neak Chandarith, Director of the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy (IISPP) at the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP), said the legislatures of both countries play a crucial role in harmonising legal frameworks and overseeing the implementation of bilateral agreements, thereby facilitating socio-economic development.

He noted that the visit provides fresh momentum for accelerating existing cooperation plans, particularly in sectors with strong growth potential. Economic connectivity and infrastructure development, he said, should remain top priorities, with greater efforts devoted to expanding cross-border trade, upgrading border checkpoints, and building more resilient regional supply chains to achieve the bilateral trade target.

The Cambodian scholar also described security and defence cooperation as a longstanding pillar of bilateral relations, stressing the importance of maintaining a peaceful and stable shared border and preserving the traditional friendship between the two countries.

In addition, he identified digital socio-economic cooperation and cybersecurity as emerging priorities. As Cambodia advances its Pentagonal Strategy and modernises public administration, closer collaboration in combating cybercrime, cross-border fraud, and safeguarding digital trade infrastructure has become increasingly important for shared border security.

Neak Chandarith also underscored the value of expanding academic exchanges and human resources development. Stronger cooperation among universities, particularly in capacity building, public policy and joint research, will help cultivate a new generation of leaders with deeper understanding of the long-term strategic significance of Cambodia–Vietnam relations./.

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#official visit to Vietnam #Cambodian National Assembly #Samdech Khuon Sudary #Vietnam-Cambodia relations Cambodia Vietnam
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