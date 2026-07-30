World

ASEAN media urged to uphold trust, embrace AI responsibly

AI does not create misinformation but enables false content to be produced and disseminated more quickly and easily. ASEAN should therefore strengthen trusted information sources, improve the public's ability to identify false information and encourage greater accountability among digital platforms.

Panelists at the discussion session of the 10th ASEAN Media Forum (AMF 2026). (Photo: VNA)
Panelists at the discussion session of the 10th ASEAN Media Forum (AMF 2026). (Photo: VNA)

​Manila (VNA) – While artificial intelligence (AI), changing audience behaviour, and digital platforms are reshaping the media landscape, journalism's core value lies in its credibility, rigorous fact-checking and ability to earn public trust.

This was the main topic discussed by many speakers at the panel discussion on the role of media in shaping ASEAN's future within the framework of the 10th ASEAN Media Forum (AMF 2026), held on July 30 in Manila, the Philippines.

Speakers said AI is transforming journalism by supporting data collection, information processing, translation and content production. When used responsibly, it can improve newsroom efficiency, enable new storytelling formats and help media organisations reach wider audiences.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Akhyari Hananto, founder of Good News from Indonesia, said his organisation has integrated AI into various stages of content production and recorded a significant increase in readership. However, he stressed that AI is only a supporting tool, with editorial decisions remaining firmly in human hands.

According to Hananto, all content must undergo editorial review and verification by journalists and editors before publication.

Experts also cautioned that AI systems can produce "hallucinations" by generating inaccurate information or citing non-existent sources. They stressed that cross-checking multiple sources and maintaining strict editorial standards remain indispensable requirements for professional journalism.

Participants noted that as misinformation and AI-generated content become increasingly widespread, the greatest asset of news organisations is no longer speed but credibility.

Noel Hidalgo Tan from the Culture and Information Division of the ASEAN Secretariat said the ASEAN Work Plan for Information and Media 2026–2035 identifies key priorities, including safeguarding information integrity, promoting the responsible use of AI, strengthening media capacity and improving media literacy among the public. He noted that AI does not create misinformation but enables false content to be produced and disseminated more quickly and easily. ASEAN should therefore strengthen trusted information sources, improve the public's ability to identify false information and encourage greater accountability among digital platforms.

Several speakers also emphasised that despite the growing influence of social media platforms and content creators, professional journalism remains indispensable for investigative reporting, fact verification and the provision of reliable information that supports policymaking and serves the public interest.

Beyond AI-related challenges, delegates called for stronger cross-border media cooperation to provide more comprehensive coverage of regional issues. They observed that audiences in many ASEAN countries continue to focus primarily on domestic news, while information about neighbouring countries remains limited. This underscores the need to build a more integrated regional information space through news sharing, closer collaboration among media organisations and joint journalistic projects.

Speakers also stressed that digital transformation should complement rather than replace traditional media. While younger audiences increasingly obtain information through social media and digital platforms, radio and television continue to play an essential role in delivering official information to communities, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Combining technological innovation with professional standards and regional cooperation will enable ASEAN media to remain an effective bridge between the public and ASEAN policies, while contributing to building a more cohesive and resilient regional community, they said./.

VNA
#ASEAN #AI #AMF 2026 Philippines
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The 10th ASEAN Media Forum takes place in Manila, the Philippines on July 29–30. (Photo: VNA)

10th ASEAN Media Forum held in Philippines

Professional journalism must move beyond conventional practices. In addition to chronicling events, the media has a role in helping the public better understand ASEAN policies, making it a vital partner in advancing regional integration, according to ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.