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Thailand seeks to attract more international Muslim visitors

Thailand remains a highly attractive destination for Muslim travellers, but maintaining its leadership position will require continued investment and a structured approach to strengthening its Muslim-friendly tourism ecosystem.

Crowds of visitors explore the historic Wat Phra Kaew in Thailand. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Crowds of visitors explore the historic Wat Phra Kaew in Thailand. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand remains one of the world's leading destinations for Muslim travellers but needs to strengthen its Muslim-friendly tourism ecosystem to stay competitive as rival destinations step up efforts to capture the fast-growing market, a local insider has said.

According to the Bangkok Post, the 2026 Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) by CrescentRating and Mastercard ranked Thailand fifth among destinations outside the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), down from second place during the 2015–2019 period.

Fazal Bahardeen, chief executive of CrescentRating and HalalTrip, said the decline reflected stronger competition rather than Thailand losing ground, as other destinations accelerated efforts to attract Muslim travellers.

Thailand's performance remained relatively stable over the past decade, with its score improving in recent years as the country strengthened its post-pandemic tourism infrastructure after the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The ranking reflected stronger competition from destinations such as Hong Kong and Taiwan of China, which have made significant investments in Muslim-friendly services, hospitality standards and visitor experiences.

According to CrescentRating, international Muslim arrivals tallied 196 million in 2025 and are projected to increase to 262 million by 2030. Asia registered more than 128 million Muslim arrivals last year. Key growth drivers include rising demand from young Muslim travellers and the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create more personalised travel experiences.

Bahardeen said Thailand remains a highly attractive destination for Muslim travellers, but maintaining its leadership position will require continued investment and a structured approach to strengthening its Muslim-friendly tourism ecosystem.

According to the expert, Thailand's strengths included integrating faith-based requirements into its hospitality sector and its vibrant halal food scene in Bangkok and the southern provinces. Thailand has also attracted large numbers of visitors from Muslim-majority markets such as Malaysia and the Middle East.

He said the country should continue expanding Muslim-friendly facilities, standardising services and improving staff training. It needs to offer more tailored travel experiences supported by digital convenience and halal-friendly services.

Thailand should also expand credible third-party accreditation for Muslim-friendly tourism across its supply chain, as this will strengthen traveller confidence and help generate more bookings, he added./.

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