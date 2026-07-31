Thailand rolls out semiconductor development strategy

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has unveiled the Siam Silica Framework, a national roadmap aimed at building a domestic semiconductor ecosystem and positioning the country as a key player in the ASEAN semiconductor supply chain while strengthening its competitiveness in high-tech industries.

The framework was presented by Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) at a recent meeting of the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO).

Under the plan, Thailand aims by 2030 to establish eight integrated circuit (IC) design companies, one semiconductor fabrication plant, and two advanced semiconductor packaging facilities.

It targets five strategic domains: photonics fabrication, advanced packaging, silicon design, quantum photonics, and power devices.

To meet growing demand for skilled workers, Thailand plans to train 152 lecturers and scientists, 950 researchers, specialists and senior engineers, 553 highly skilled engineers, and 1,330 technicians.

Alongside domestic capacity building, Thailand is seeking to strengthen regional semiconductor cooperation. Its proposals include establishing an ASEAN Talent Observatory to forecast workforce demand, expanding the Thailand Skill Bridge platform, promoting joint research and development (R&D) programmes, and incorporating photonics and printed circuit boards into the ASEAN Semiconductor Roadmap./.