Cambodia confident of economic recovery in second half

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Despite mounting challenges arising from heightened global geopolitical risks and domestic pressures, the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) remains confident that the country's economy and financial and banking system will continue to demonstrate resilience, stability and sustained growth.



As reported by Fresh News, speaking at the NBC's recent mid-year review conference, NBC Governor Chea Serey said growth will be driven by rising exports of garments, non-garment manufactured goods and agricultural products, alongside continued inflows of foreign direct investment.



According to Chea Serey, the bank expects economic growth to improve from an estimated 3.5% in the first half of 2026 to 4.3% in the second half, supported by stronger exports and sustained foreign investment.



However, she said the tourism sector has weakened, while the construction and real estate industries continue to face headwinds.



The central bank also projects the country's economy to grow 3.9% in 2026, before accelerating to 5% in 2027 despite global uncertainties and domestic economic challenges.



Chea Serey said Cambodia's economy has remained resilient, attributing its performance to the government's efforts under Prime Minister Hun Manet to preserve security, political and macroeconomic stability, while advancing economic diversification through the Pentagon Strategy-Phase I./.

VNA