Malaysia moves to strengthen rice reserves to bolster food security

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia is stepping up its national rice stockpiling strategy to safeguard food security against mounting risks from geopolitical tensions, extreme climate change and export restrictions imposed by supplier countries, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu has said.

Malaysia's overall rice supply remains at a healthy level, with total trading stocks standing at 1.249 million metric tonnes as of July 14, including a 200,000 metric tonne stockpile capable of meeting national demand for 6.2 months, the New Strait Times reported.

The minister said the government has strengthened its national contingency plans in response to geopolitical risks. He said this includes ensuring that commercial and buffer rice stocks are maintained at optimal levels for immediate use in the event of disruptions to the country's rice supply chain.

Malaysia currently imports rice from key source countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and India. To further safeguard supply, the government has expanded its import network to include other rice-producing countries such as Pakistan, Myanmar and Cambodia.

To ensure long-term food security, the ministry is also implementing several measures to boost the country's rice self-sufficiency level (SSR). They include the nationwide rollout of the Smart Sawah Berskala Besar (Smart SBB) programme, which adopts centralised farm management and smart agriculture practices to increase yield per hectare.

He said the ministry is also carrying out soil enrichment and rehabilitation programmes to improve soil structure and nutrient content for more sustainable paddy production.

Efforts are underway to enhance irrigation systems in both granary and non-granary areas through the upgrading and maintenance of water infrastructure to support consistent yields.

In addition, reforms to the paddy and rice industry ecosystem are being introduced, including increasing planting frequency through the "5 Seasons in 2 Years" programme in key granary areas, he said.

Mohamad said these combined efforts are aimed at ensuring the country's rice supply remains secure amid global uncertainties./.

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