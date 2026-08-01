Malaysia steps up autonomous logistics operations

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia on July 31 officially launched a Remote Operations Centre (ROC) to support autonomous logistics operations using RoboVan delivery vehicles in Cyberjaya.

The ROC serves as a central command hub, enabling real-time monitoring of autonomous vehicles through live video feeds and system diagnostics. Although the RoboVans are capable of operating fully autonomously within their designated operational domain, the ROC provides an additional layer of safety by allowing operators to maintain situational awareness and coordinate timely assistance whenever necessary.

Alan Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomous Logistics Solutions (ALS), said the company has successfully delivered more than 70,000 parcels since its establishment in August last year. The operational data collected from these deliveries will help strengthen public confidence while supporting the development of road regulations governing autonomous vehicles in Malaysia.

The ROC launch forms part of Selangor state's strategic roadmap to become a regional hub for artificial intelligence and mobility innovation by 2030.

Yong Kai Ping, Chief Executive Officer of the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec), said the monitoring infrastructure represents a concrete step towards building a fully integrated autonomous mobility ecosystem rather than relying on isolated pilot projects.

The initiative is also closely linked to the development of the Malaysia Chip Design Park, which focuses on designing edge chips for robots and autonomous vehicles. The high-tech ecosystem currently employs more than 400 engineers and aims to expand its workforce to 1,000 highly skilled professionals by 2030, while increasing local manufacturing content to at least 30%.

During the launch ceremony, ALS demonstrated the RoboVan and the ROC's operating system, showcasing the vehicle's ability to detect obstacles and perform safe autonomous parking. The Cyberjaya testing route has now been expanded to 22 kilometres with 21 stops, covering a range of complex urban environments to validate and refine next-generation autonomous mobility technologies./.

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