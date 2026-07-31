World

Japanese media hail Vietnamese workers for earthquake rescue

Major Japanese media outlets have highlighted the bravery of five Vietnamese workers who rescued a 90-year-old woman from a collapsed house following the Kumamoto earthquake, praising their quick action and the solidarity shown by the Vietnamese community in Japan.

NHK World's official X account reports on five Vietnamese workers who bravely rescued people during the earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture (Screenshot photo)
NHK World's official X account reports on five Vietnamese workers who bravely rescued people during the earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture (Screenshot photo)

Tokyo (VNA) – Major Japanese media outlets have highlighted the bravery of five Vietnamese workers who rescued a 90-year-old woman from a collapsed house following the Kumamoto earthquake, praising their quick action and the solidarity shown by the Vietnamese community in Japan.

HuffPost Japan has published an article on the rescue, accompanied by video footage of the process. The report said the five workers rushed to the scene after discovering that the house of the elderly woman, who lived alone, had collapsed.

Le Huy Tuan, one of the rescuers, recalled that they had heard cries for help beneath the rubble upon arrival. The woman had survived after becoming trapped in a small space beneath a collapsed wall and door.

​HuffPost Japan reported that the Vietnamese workers joined residents in clearing the debris with their bare hands and available tools, safely pulling the victim from the wreckage while aftershocks continued.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Japan, Tuan said: "At that moment, none of us thought about our own safety. We only cared about saving the elderly woman," the newspaper reported.

Japanese broadcaster TBS also covered the rescue, reporting that the Vietnamese nationals working in Yatsushiro city worked alongside residents to rescue the victim.

Meanwhile, NHK featured the story in its Catch! Sekai no Top News programme aired on July 30, using footage from a report of Vietnam Television's VTV24 channel on the rescue. The clip was later shared on NHK World's official X account, attracting numerous comments expressing gratitude and admiration for the Vietnamese workers' action.

The VNA correspondents in Japan said several Japanese television journalists have also contacted them for further information about the incident, and expressed appreciation for the Vietnamese citizens' courage.

The extensive coverage by leading Japanese media has helped project a positive image of the Vietnamese community in Japan, highlighting its compassion, sense of responsibility and willingness to support local residents in disasters./.​

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Japanese media outlets #Vietnamese workers #Kumamoto earthquake #Japan #Vietnam #VTV24 channel Japan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A house was damaged after the earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. (Photo Xinhua/VNA)

Vietnam sends condolences to Japan over earthquake losses

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 sent a message of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae over significant losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture and the Kyushu region.

A fire breaks out in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, following the earthquake on July 28. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

Vietnamese missions in Japan step up citizen protection efforts after earthquake

Vietnam’s representative offices in Japan immediately contacted local authorities through the international affairs divisions of Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures, as well as Vietnamese community associations in the affected areas, to assess the situation and stand ready to provide timely assistance for Vietnamese citizens impacted by the disaster.

An explosion rocks the Aeon Mall shopping centre in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, following the earthquake on July 28. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

One Vietnamese worker killed in Japan earthquake

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and its labour management board are actively implementing citizen protection measures and maintaining close contact with relevant organisations and companies employing Vietnamese workers in the affected areas to monitor the situation.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.