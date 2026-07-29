Politics

Vietnam sends condolences to Japan over earthquake losses

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 sent a message of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae over significant losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture and the Kyushu region.

A house was damaged after the earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. (Photo Xinhua/VNA)
A house was damaged after the earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. (Photo Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 sent a message of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae over significant losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture and the Kyushu region.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a message of condolences to Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #condolences #Japan #earthquake #losses of life and property
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

An explosion rocks the Aeon Mall shopping centre in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, following the earthquake on July 28. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

One Vietnamese worker killed in Japan earthquake

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and its labour management board are actively implementing citizen protection measures and maintaining close contact with relevant organisations and companies employing Vietnamese workers in the affected areas to monitor the situation.

A fire breaks out in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, following the earthquake on July 28. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

Vietnamese missions in Japan step up citizen protection efforts after earthquake

Vietnam’s representative offices in Japan immediately contacted local authorities through the international affairs divisions of Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures, as well as Vietnamese community associations in the affected areas, to assess the situation and stand ready to provide timely assistance for Vietnamese citizens impacted by the disaster.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.