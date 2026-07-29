Vietnam sends condolences to Japan over earthquake losses

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 29 sent a message of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae over significant losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture and the Kyushu region.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a message of condolences to Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu./.
One Vietnamese worker killed in Japan earthquake
The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and its labour management board are actively implementing citizen protection measures and maintaining close contact with relevant organisations and companies employing Vietnamese workers in the affected areas to monitor the situation.