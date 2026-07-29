Politics

National Assembly Standing Committee concludes fourth session

During its fourth session, the National Assembly Standing Committee considered and gave opinions on 28 of the 33 items to be submitted to the NA at its first extraordinary session, as well as two draft laws scheduled for consideration at the legislature's second sitting.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers his closing remarks at the National Assembly Standing Committee's 4th session in Hanoi on July 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers his closing remarks at the National Assembly Standing Committee's 4th session in Hanoi on July 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on July 29 concluded its fourth session after completing an extensive agenda comprising 45 items, making it one of the busiest meetings in the body's history.

During the session, the Standing Committee considered and gave opinions on 28 of the 33 items to be submitted to the NA at its first extraordinary session, as well as two draft laws scheduled for consideration at the legislature's second sitting. It also adopted three ordinances and eight resolutions, while reviewing four other matters within its authority.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said that despite tight deadlines and the complexity of many issues, the quality of the proposals presented at the session has broadly met the required standards. He noted that consensus has largely been reached between the drafting agencies and the reviewing bodies, leaving the documents well prepared for submission to the NA.

"The success of a National Assembly session should not be measured solely by the number of laws and resolutions adopted, but more importantly by whether those decisions effectively remove institutional bottlenecks, unlock resources, promote development and improve people's quality of life," he stressed.

The top legislator noted that the fourth session represents only the preparatory stage of the legislative process. The period leading up to the NA's consideration and approval of the agenda at its first extraordinary session would be decisive in determining the quality of each policy decision.

He called on the relevant agencies to ensure that every revision and amendment makes draft legislation clearer, closer, more feasible and capable of securing broader consensus.

At the same time, Chairman Man urged agencies to begin preparations for the second sitting of the 16th NA, scheduled for October, which is expected to have another demanding agenda covering legislation, oversight and decisions on major national issues.

As an immediate priority, he stressed that relevant agencies must ensure that reports on the items already scheduled under the Q3 2026 work programme are submitted to the NA Standing Committee on time for its regular sessions in August and September.

vnanet-na.jpg
A view of the event (Photo: VNA)

Earlier on the same day, while commenting on proposed policy directions for amendments to the 2023 Housing Law, Chairman Man said the legislation would have far-reaching implications, directly affecting citizens' right to housing, social welfare policies, the healthy development of the property market and the consistency of the broader legal framework.

He therefore emphasised that the amendments should be approached with a long-term perspective, placing policy quality above all other considerations.

According to the leader, the aims of the revised housing law focus on removing institutional barriers that hinder housing development, unlocking land, investment and social resources, expanding access to housing, particularly for policy beneficiaries and low-income groups, and establishing a stable, coherent and transparent legal framework to support the safe, healthy and sustainable development of the market.

"The housing policy should expand people's opportunities to access housing, not create additional barriers," Chairman Man said./.

VNA
#National Assembly Standing Committee fourth session #NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man #NA first extraordinary session Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Related News

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee debates revisions to real estate business law

Chairman Man said the amendment of the Law on Real Estate Business must move in lockstep with a clean-up of rules governing land, housing, investment, planning, construction and finance. The amendments, he said, must fully codify principles laid out in the Party Central Committee’s third plenum resolution on land-law reform while making the legal framework coherent, free of overlap and more enforceable.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.